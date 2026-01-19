Wildfires: Prosecutor’s Office Launches Investigation into Causes as Government Works to Prevent New Blazes

Original article: Incendios forestales: Fiscalía abre investigación para determinar origen y Gobierno trabaja en «evitar nuevos focos»

Security Minister Luis Cordero confirmed that the official death toll from the wildfires remains at 19. Additionally, he reported that there are 600 people sheltered and a total of 1,500 affected individuals in the Biobío region alone.

As ground and aerial brigades battle the flames, the Public Prosecutor’s Office is working to uncover the causes of the blazes that have left a tragic toll in the central-southern part of the country. Concurrently, the government is focusing on preventing new wildfires amid adverse weather conditions that threaten to spread the fire.

A specialized team from the Prosecutor’s Office, led by prosecutor Cristián Paredes, has initiated a formal investigation to determine the origin of the wildfires affecting the Ñuble and Biobío regions. The primary instruction has been directed to the Police Investigations (PDI) and Carabineros de Chile, whose personnel are required to secure «the sites of the incident» and ensure early evidence is preserved to ascertain how each fire started and identify potential culprits.

Regional prosecutor of Biobío, Marcela Cartagena, explained the details of the operation and the three central pillars of their work.

“We have at least three prosecutors working, some at the command post here at the Third Police Station in Penco, others on the ground, with staff from the Victims and Witnesses Unit deployed with us here and at the Legal Medical Service,” she stated.

Regarding priorities, Cartagena indicated that the first goal is to determine how the incident occurred, with instructions to specialized teams.

The second focus, as outlined by the prosecutor, is to accompany the laboratories of the Carabineros and the PDI in the recovery and potential immediate identification of the deceased.

“The third focus is support for the victims, who are many today,” she emphasized.

Regional prosecutor Marcela Cartagena, along with prosecutors Gonzalo Guerrero and Michelangelo Bianchi, are working together with Carabineros, PDI, and SML in the process of identifying the fatalities from the fire in Penco and Tomé. Moreover, the investigation into the origin is underway. pic.twitter.com/4iDeuYlHzz — Fiscalía del Bío Bío (@FiscaliaBioBio) January 18, 2026

According to the newspaper La Tercera, law enforcement is already carrying out key actions: gathering testimonies from the first moments of the fires, pinpointing the origin points for technical analysis, and reviewing security camera footage that could aid in identifying potential suspects.

A police officer consulted by the media provided a perspective based on previous incidents.

«Experience shows us that in almost all cases there is third-party intervention, some with mental health issues, arsonists, and others due to accidents from not taking precautions.»

Official Update and Alert for New Weather Conditions

In a new update provided Monday morning, Security Minister Luis Cordero confirmed that the official death toll remains at 19. He also noted that there are 600 people sheltered and a total of 1,500 affected individuals in the Biobío region.

🔴 NOW | The Minister of Public Security and the National Director of #SENAPRED are leading a new #COGRID National meeting on wildfires. During this session, technical deployments are coordinated, and working actions for today are reinforced. At the end, the authorities… pic.twitter.com/SsbEC3RtjF — SENAPRED (@Senapred) January 19, 2026

However, the authorities are focusing on prevention. Cordero warned, “The main concern we should have during the day is to avoid new blazes, as the current weather conditions could complicate the status of the active wildfires.”

This warning was reiterated by the President of the Republic, Gabriel Boric, who stated, “The weather conditions during the day will not be favorable, so it is possible that new fires could reignite.”

Authorities provide an update on wildfires in the central southern region of the country https://t.co/sIBgC0ZzuX — SENAPRED (@Senapred) January 19, 2026

Minister Cordero highlighted that “the curfew had significant effects on the operations of institutions,” and noted that no arrests were reported during the last day.

“We also have no reports of looting or similar incidents that occurred the night before regarding these events,” he pointed out, as quoted by ADN.