Woman Found Dead Outside Mayor Karina Delfino’s Home: PDI Investigates Disturbing Case in Quinta Normal

Original article: Mujer fue hallada muerta frente a la casa de la alcaldesa Karina Delfino: PDI investiga caso que remece a Quinta Normal

A shocking discovery rattled the neighborhood of Quinta Normal over the weekend, as the body of a woman was found inside an abandoned box right outside the residence of Mayor Karina Delfino (PS).

This incident, which took place on Embajador Gómez street, has prompted a thorough investigation by the Police Investigations Department (PDI) and the Public Prosecutor’s Office, as the community awaits answers regarding this chilling event.

According to initial reports from authorities, the victim’s body was discovered on Sunday, but it is believed that the box was left at the location on Saturday. Local residents, alerted by a terrible stench emanating from the bundle, notified municipal workers who were cleaning the area.

Upon attempting to remove the box, the garbage collectors suspected there might be a lifeless body inside. This situation triggered a police procedure, notifying the relevant authorities.

Specialized personnel from the Central Northern Homicide Brigade of the PDI arrived at the scene to conduct initial investigations. Once forensic experts managed to open the box, they confirmed that the remains of a woman were inside, showing signs of violence and being in an advanced state of decomposition.

As confirmed by the PDI, the victim was found bound at her hands and feet, and forensic teams are working on collecting necrodactyl fingerprints and evaluating evidence to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

Mayor Delfino Dismisses Previous Threats and Calls for Caution

Amid the shock this case has generated in the community, Mayor Karina Delfino was clear in stating that, so far, there are no links between this crime and any prior threats against her.

In this context, the mayor emphasized that «she had not received any threats prior to this incident,» dismissing any direct connection between the abandonment of the body and intimidation aimed at her.

However, the mayor urged caution and called for patience as the investigation unfolds before jumping to conclusions.

«I do not want to speculate, which is why the ongoing investigation by the PDI and the Public Prosecutor’s Office is crucial,» said the mayor during a press conference addressing the situation.

Despite ruling out previous threats, Delfino noted that her administration has implemented strong policies regarding public safety.

«We have fought hard against organized crime; we have promoted several security policies,» she stated.

The mayor also shared details about the grim incident, explaining that «this box was deposited on Saturday and emitted a specific odor; it had flies on it and was sealed; clearly, due to the smell, residents began to request its removal.»

Additionally, she revealed a potentially crucial detail for the investigation: the existence of video footage capturing the moment the bundle was left at the site.

«I saw a video showing the box being deposited on the road, and then a truck moving on,» she noted, according to reports from Diario U. de Chile.

In her statements to the press, the mayor announced that on Monday, she would hold a meeting with the Public Security Minister, Luis Cordero, to address this specific case and evaluate the security policies being implemented in the municipality.

Meanwhile, officials from the municipality of Quinta Normal expressed their willingness to fully assist in the investigations carried out by the Public Prosecutor’s Office to clarify this event.