Woman Reports Sexual Assault at Navy Institutional Building in Valparaíso

Local media in Valparaíso reported on Tuesday, January 20th, about a police operation taking place at a Navy facility on Almirante Señoret Street, located in the city’s waterfront district, following a woman's allegation of sexual assault within the premises.

The incident specifically pertains to the Navy’s Supply Department. According to initial reports, the police support request was initiated by security personnel at the site due to the presence of an adult woman who appeared to be «visibly intoxicated» inside the building.

«Upon arrival, the Carabineros officers interviewed security staff, confirming that a commanding officer had previously taken the woman inside and left her in an office. Subsequently, the same officer reportedly entered the office, closed the door, and was alone with the victim for a period of time,» stated the local police news outlet Alerta V Costa.

«Moments later, with the Carabineros present, the woman was interviewed and reported that a male individual had attempted to pull down part of her clothing and inappropriately touched her before leaving the area and hiding within the same institutional building,» the report adds.

Finally, it was reported that Carabineros had notified the on-call prosecutor, Jennifer Cerda, of the situation. At this point, police sources indicated that the accused holds a «higher rank of commander, which may have impeded his immediate arrest by the Carabineros; this was communicated to the Prosecutor's Office for appropriate legal action.»

