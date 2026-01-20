Woman Reports Sexual Assault at Navy Institutional Building in Valparaíso

Police sources indicated that the accused holds a "higher rank of commander, which may have impeded his immediate arrest by the Carabineros."

Woman Reports Sexual Assault at Navy Institutional Building in Valparaíso
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Mujer denunció abuso sexual en edificio institucional de la Armada en Valparaíso

Woman Reports Sexual Assault at Navy Institutional Building in Valparaíso

Local media in Valparaíso reported on Tuesday, January 20th, about a police operation taking place at a Navy facility on Almirante Señoret Street, located in the city’s waterfront district, following a woman's allegation of sexual assault within the premises.

The incident specifically pertains to the Navy’s Supply Department. According to initial reports, the police support request was initiated by security personnel at the site due to the presence of an adult woman who appeared to be «visibly intoxicated» inside the building.

«Upon arrival, the Carabineros officers interviewed security staff, confirming that a commanding officer had previously taken the woman inside and left her in an office. Subsequently, the same officer reportedly entered the office, closed the door, and was alone with the victim for a period of time,» stated the local police news outlet Alerta V Costa.

«Moments later, with the Carabineros present, the woman was interviewed and reported that a male individual had attempted to pull down part of her clothing and inappropriately touched her before leaving the area and hiding within the same institutional building,» the report adds.

Finally, it was reported that Carabineros had notified the on-call prosecutor, Jennifer Cerda, of the situation. At this point, police sources indicated that the accused holds a «higher rank of commander, which may have impeded his immediate arrest by the Carabineros; this was communicated to the Prosecutor's Office for appropriate legal action.»

We will continue to provide updates.

Relacionados

The Citizen

Naval Officer Reports Sexual Assault by Superior; National Human Rights Institute Files Protection Suit After Disciplinary Punishment

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Mayor of Alto Hospicio Arrested Following Sexual Assault Allegations After Woman Seeks Refuge in Bathroom

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Dominican Seagull Chicks Thrown from Building Survive: Arrests Made in Viral Animal Abuse Case

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Minneapolis Residents Confront Trump’s ICE Agents Dragging Away Pregnant Woman

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Inside the Rape Allegation Facing Peru's New President José Jerí: Journalist Says Legitimate Questions Remain

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Life Sentence Imposed for Femicidal Murder of Migrant Woman: Ruling Emphasizes State Responsibility to Combat Gender Violence

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Chile: Migrant Organizations Raise Alarm Over Lack of Institutional Support and Arbitrary Refuge Denials

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

U.S. Military Strike in Venezuela Results in At Least 40 Casualties, Reports Say

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Chile's Child Advocacy Agency Reports Alarming Rise in Child Sexual Exploitation Cases

Hace 2 meses

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano