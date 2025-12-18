Women’s Commission of the Chamber Approves Warning Measures on Gender Violence in Open TV Broadcasting

Original article: Comisión de Mujeres de la Cámara aprobó la emisión de advertencias sobre la violencia de género en TV abierta

The Women and Gender Equity Commission of the Chamber of Deputies unanimously approved a project to amend law No. 18.838 (bill 17855), aimed at mandating the National Television Council (CNTV) to establish general guidelines for regulating warnings related to gender-based violence content.

This initiative, proposed by Deputy Alejandra Placencia (PC), addresses these obligations in two key areas: Content Warning, which means incorporating visual or auditory alerts before or during broadcasts to signal sensitive scenes and prevent secondary victimization; and Help Visibility, which involves clearly disseminating official channels for guidance and reporting available to victims.

According to the Chamber’s report, the initiative is based on diagnostics revealing a low rate of reports concerning gender-based violence.

«Partly, it argues, this is due to misinformation regarding support mechanisms. In this regard, the report noted that a lack of awareness not only hinders protection but also perpetuates the cycle of violence,» highlights the Chamber’s report.

For this reason, the project proposes leveraging the broad reach of television to help reverse these statistics. Similar to comprehensive violence legislation, the aim is for media outlets to actively participate in eradicating violence against women.

In line with this, the analysis indicates that streaming platforms currently employ warnings to alert viewers about sensitive content. Thus, the proposal seeks to implement this practice in national open television to raise audience awareness.

«Additionally, the project safeguards the integrity of creative works by applying regulations to both fiction productions and news coverage. This would balance editorial freedom with the protection of women’s rights,» notes the Chamber’s brief.

The Citizen