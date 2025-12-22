Xi Jinping Congratulates José Antonio Kast as President-Elect of Chile

Original article: Xi Jinping saluda a José Antonio Kast como presidente electo de Chile

President Xi acknowledged that Chile was the first South American country to establish diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China, emphasizing the longstanding principles of mutual respect, equality, reciprocal benefits, and win-win cooperation that both nations have embraced.

The two countries understand and support each other on issues related to their respective core interests and primary concerns, while practical cooperation in various fields has yielded fruitful outcomes and brought tangible benefits to both peoples, Xi continued.

Pointing out that China-Chile ties have long been at the forefront of China’s relations with Latin American nations, Xi noted that there is broad consensus in both countries regarding the continuous advancement of bilateral relations.

President Xi stated that he places great importance on the growth of China-Chile relations and is willing to collaborate with President-elect Kast to enhance their traditional friendship, elevate the comprehensive strategic partnership to new heights, and share more benefits between their peoples.

