Xi Jinping Criticizes Unilateral Actions After Maduro’s Abduction: «Such Acts Severely Undermine International Order»

"All countries must respect the development paths independently chosen by the peoples of other nations, adhere to international law, and uphold the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter; and major powers, in particular, must lead by example in this regard," asserted the Chinese leader.

Xi Jinping Criticizes Unilateral Actions After Maduro’s Abduction: «Such Acts Severely Undermine International Order»
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Xi Jinping apunta a la hegemonía tras el secuestro de Maduro: “actos unilaterales socavan gravemente el orden internacional”

The President of China, Xi Jinping, indicated that a strategy of unilateral intimidation has seriously harmed the global order, referencing the military attacks carried out by the United States against Venezuela in the early hours of Saturday, January 3rd, which led to the abduction and forced transfer of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores to New York.

«The current world is experiencing changes and turmoil not seen in a century, with unilateral hegemonic actions that severely undermine the international order,» Xi stated during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin.

«All countries must respect the development paths independently chosen by the peoples of other nations, adhere to international law, and uphold the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter; and major powers, in particular, must lead by example in this regard,» he asserted.

Prior to Xi’s remarks, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi suggested that no country should assume the role of an international police officer or judge and that the sovereignty and security of nations «must be fully protected by international law.»

The diplomat emphasized that China has always made it clear that it opposes threats or the use of force in international relations, according to RT.

Alleged U.S. «Trial» Against Maduro Violates Venezuela’s National Sovereignty

Following the attacks ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump, Maduro and Flores were taken to the United States, where they are currently held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, facing trial for alleged «narcoterrorism conspiracy, conspiracy to import cocaine, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices against the United States.»

China has stated that the U.S. government has ignored Maduro’s status as head of state by openly prosecuting him and carrying out an alleged «trial» in a court under its own jurisdiction, severely violating Venezuela’s national sovereignty and undermining the stability of international relations.

«No country can place its own standards above international law,» stated Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning at a press conference, noting that Beijing has urged Washington to immediately release the Venezuelan president and his wife and to ensure their personal safety, as reported by the news agency Xinhua.

Relacionados

The Citizen

Roger Waters Issues Strong Condemnation of Trump Over Venezuela Assault and Maduro's Abduction

Hace 21 horas
The Citizen

UN Rapporteur Calls for Trump's Impeachment Over "Illegal Aggression" and Venezuelan Abductions

Hace 2 horas
The Citizen

Venezuelan Supreme Court Orders Delcy Rodríguez to Serve as Acting President: "To Ensure Constitutional Order and Defend Sovereignty"

Hace 2 días
The Citizen

China Condemns U.S. Over Interception of Venezuelan Fishing Vessel: "Unilateral Overreach" and Violation of International Law

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Xi Jinping Congratulates José Antonio Kast as President-Elect of Chile

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Xi Jinping Takes the Helm, Calls for Stable US-China Relations After Trump’s Reelection

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Beyond Oil: Trump's Interests in Natural Gas, Gold, and Critical Minerals Driving Actions Against Venezuela

Hace 3 días
The Citizen

Drones and Gunfire Near Venezuelan Presidential Palace: Government Confirms Unauthorized Incursion

Hace 2 horas
The Citizen

Xi Jinping apunta a la hegemonía tras el secuestro de Maduro: “actos unilaterales socavan gravemente el orden internacional”

Hace 2 minutos

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano