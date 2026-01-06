Xi Jinping Criticizes Unilateral Actions After Maduro’s Abduction: «Such Acts Severely Undermine International Order»

Original article: Xi Jinping apunta a la hegemonía tras el secuestro de Maduro: “actos unilaterales socavan gravemente el orden internacional”

The President of China, Xi Jinping, indicated that a strategy of unilateral intimidation has seriously harmed the global order, referencing the military attacks carried out by the United States against Venezuela in the early hours of Saturday, January 3rd, which led to the abduction and forced transfer of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores to New York.

«The current world is experiencing changes and turmoil not seen in a century, with unilateral hegemonic actions that severely undermine the international order,» Xi stated during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin.

«All countries must respect the development paths independently chosen by the peoples of other nations, adhere to international law, and uphold the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter; and major powers, in particular, must lead by example in this regard,» he asserted.

Prior to Xi’s remarks, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi suggested that no country should assume the role of an international police officer or judge and that the sovereignty and security of nations «must be fully protected by international law.»

The diplomat emphasized that China has always made it clear that it opposes threats or the use of force in international relations, according to RT.

Alleged U.S. «Trial» Against Maduro Violates Venezuela’s National Sovereignty

Following the attacks ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump, Maduro and Flores were taken to the United States, where they are currently held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, facing trial for alleged «narcoterrorism conspiracy, conspiracy to import cocaine, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices against the United States.»

China has stated that the U.S. government has ignored Maduro’s status as head of state by openly prosecuting him and carrying out an alleged «trial» in a court under its own jurisdiction, severely violating Venezuela’s national sovereignty and undermining the stability of international relations.

«No country can place its own standards above international law,» stated Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning at a press conference, noting that Beijing has urged Washington to immediately release the Venezuelan president and his wife and to ensure their personal safety, as reported by the news agency Xinhua.