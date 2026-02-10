Xi Jinping Emphasizes Self-Reliance in Science and Technology for Building a Modern Socialist Nation

Original article: Xi Jinping destaca autosuficiencia en ciencia y tecnología para la construcción de un país socialista moderno

Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, emphasized self-reliance and strength in science and technology on Monday, calling it the «key» to transforming China into a great modern socialist nation.

These remarks were made during his visit to an innovation park focused on computer technology in Beijing.

Xi urged efforts to concentrate strength on key tasks, gathering all quality resources to ensure progress and respond more swiftly to notable weaknesses, all aimed at achieving the country’s strategic objectives.

Highlighted Technological Advances in China Over the Last Five Years (approximately 2019-2024), based on global impact, innovation capacity, and large-scale deployment:

1. Artificial Intelligence and Large Language Models (LLMs)

Advancement: China has developed its own large-scale AI models, competing with OpenAI and Google.

China has developed its own large-scale AI models, competing with OpenAI and Google. Examples: Ernie Bot (Baidu), Qwen (Alibaba), ChatGLM (Zhipu AI), Kimi (Moonshot AI).

(Baidu), (Alibaba), (Zhipu AI), (Moonshot AI). Impact: These models are utilized in cloud services, virtual assistants, scientific research, and industrial automation. China ranks second globally for the number of large language models after the USA.

2. 5G Technology and Mass Deployment

Advancement: Leadership in 5G infrastructure, accounting for over 70% of global base stations.

Leadership in 5G infrastructure, accounting for over 70% of global base stations. Key Companies: Huawei, ZTE.

Huawei, ZTE. Impact: Ultra-fast connections, promoting the Internet of Things (IoT), smart factories, and smart cities. Early development of 6G research is also underway.

3. Clean Energy and Electric Vehicles (EVs)

Advancement: Dominance in the battery supply chain (CATL, BYD) and the largest EV market in the world.

Dominance in the battery supply chain (CATL, BYD) and the largest EV market in the world. Example: BYD surpassed Tesla in global EV sales in 2023.

BYD surpassed Tesla in global EV sales in 2023. Impact: Reduced dependence on oil, massive exports of vehicles and battery technology (lithium iron phosphate, semi-solid batteries).

4. Space Exploration and Permanent Orbital Station

Advancement: Completion of the Tiangong Space Station (2022) and lunar and Martian missions.

Completion of the (2022) and lunar and Martian missions. Highlights: Return of lunar samples (Chang’e 5, 2020), a rover on Mars (Zhurong, 2021), and the Xuntian space telescope (2024).

Return of lunar samples (Chang’e 5, 2020), a rover on Mars (Zhurong, 2021), and the Xuntian space telescope (2024). Impact: China is asserting itself as an autonomous space power, with plans for an international lunar base and crewed missions to the Moon.

5. Supercomputing and Quantum Computing

Advancement: Maintaining supercomputers among the world’s top rank (Sunway TaihuLight, Tianhe).

Maintaining supercomputers among the world’s top rank (Sunway TaihuLight, Tianhe). Quantum Innovation: The Zuchongzhi quantum processor (2021) achieved an advantage in quantum supremacy, and the first quantum satellite Micius (operational since 2016, with recent advancements in secure communication).

The quantum processor (2021) achieved an advantage in quantum supremacy, and the first quantum satellite (operational since 2016, with recent advancements in secure communication). Impact: Capabilities for simulations in material science, climate studies, secure encryption, and quantum algorithms.

Honorable Mentions:

Biotechnology: Large-scale genetic sequencing (BGI) and rapid development of mRNA vaccines during the pandemic.

Large-scale genetic sequencing (BGI) and rapid development of mRNA vaccines during the pandemic. Civil Drones and Logistics: DJI dominates the global commercial drone market, with advancements in autonomous deliveries.

DJI dominates the global commercial drone market, with advancements in autonomous deliveries. Transport Infrastructure: High-speed trains (Fuxing) reaching 350 km/h and expansion of the world’s largest network.

The Citizen/Xinhua