XIV Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam Sets the Path for a New Era of National Development and Unity

The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) will hold its XIV Congress in Hanoi from January 19 to 25, aimed at establishing targets, directions, and tasks for the next 5 to 10 years, along with a vision for 2045.

Under the motto «Under the glorious banner of the Party, unite forces and wills to successfully fulfill the national development goals by 2030; strengthen strategic autonomy, self-sufficiency, and confidence, and advance with determination into a new era of national resurgence,» the Congress underscores Vietnam’s resolve to progress in building socialism.

The gathering is deemed «particularly significant» and «decisive» for the country’s future. Coinciding with the 96th anniversary of the party’s founding and evaluating 40 years of Renovation (Đổi Mới) policy, this event comprehensively assesses the past five years since the previous congress and charts a course for the forthcoming five-year period while framing strategic thoughts, visions, and orientations for the nation’s development leading to 2045, the centenary of the Socialist Republic.

According to the pre-congress report, Vietnam has achieved «historic and profound victories» after eight decades marked by «difficulties and challenges,» but also by a glorious and honorable journey.

Furthermore, it highlights that the country, «under the leadership of the Party Central Committee and President Ho Chi Minh,» has transformed from «a poor nation into a developing country, deeply integrated into the international community.»

Vietnam gained its independence in 1945 and reunified the country in 1975 after a heroic struggle. Today, it has evolved into a dynamic economy that continually improves living standards for its population.

Social and Economic Progress: Dramatic Poverty Reduction and Increased Happiness

Since the XIII Congress (2021-2025), Vietnam has achieved remarkable milestones despite a «complex, unstable, and unpredictable» international context. The average GDP growth rate for the period 2021-2025 is projected at around 6.3% annually, placing Vietnam among the highest globally. By 2025, the GDP is expected to surpass $510 billion, with per capita income reaching approximately $5,000, elevating Vietnam into the upper-middle-income group of countries.

Additionally, the country has maintained macroeconomic stability with controlled inflation and sustained trade surpluses, while the private sector has solidified its role as «a key driver of the economy,» resulting in the formation of several large private conglomerates capable of competing internationally.

On the social front, the Human Development Index (HDI) reached 0.766, climbing 14 positions, while Vietnam advanced 33 positions in the World Happiness Index, ranking 46th out of 143 countries.

The poverty rate significantly decreased from 4.4% in 2021 to 1.3% in 2025, fulfilling the goal of «leaving no one behind.»

Moreover, healthcare coverage has reached 95.2% of the population (up from 90.9% in 2020), and the average life expectancy is now 74.8 years (with around 67 years of healthy life).

Defense, Foreign Policy, and the «No Taboo Zones» Fight

The document emphasizes strengthening defense and security capabilities, ensuring independence and sovereignty. In foreign policy, the line of «independence, self-determination, peace, friendship, cooperation, and development» is reaffirmed, with diplomacy opening «an unprecedented new developmental configuration for the country.»

One of the areas that historically garners significant attention is the fight against corruption. The Communist Party of Vietnam has indicated that this battle is «intensifying with a high political will, under the principle of ‘no taboo zones or exceptions.'» Additionally, an administrative «revolution» is underway: for the first time, Vietnam has established a government model with only two levels (provincial and communal), eliminating the district level, which has led to a reduction of 29 provincial units and 7,277 communal ones.

The Ambitious Roadmap: From 6.3% to 10% Growth and the 2045 Vision



The XIV Congress is set to define the political line for the new era, aiming for Vietnam to become «a developing country with a modern industry and upper-middle-income level» by 2030.

To achieve this, an ambitious economic task is laid out: to reach an average annual GDP growth rate of at least 10% between 2026-2030. By then, per capita GDP should reach approximately $8,500.

Looking ahead to the 2045 vision (the centennial of the Republic), the objective is to transform Vietnam into «a high-income developed country.»

To realize this vision, the Congress outlined six priority tasks and three strategic advancements.

Key priorities include:

– Building a transparent, strong, and comprehensive party and political system; enhancing the Party’s leadership capacity and fighting strength.

– Creating a comprehensive development institutional framework, focusing on legal systems, mechanisms, and policies.

– Developing a socialist-oriented market economy; improving the efficiency of the state economic sector, fostering the private economic sector; establishing a new growth model, restructuring the economy, and promoting industrialization and modernization.

– Focusing on implementing advancements in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation to establish a foundation for developing new productive forces and efficient production methods.

Human resources development and cultural growth are seen as intrinsic strengths and significant engines for rapid and sustainable national development.

– Strengthening national defense, security, and foreign relations. Building a revolutionary, regular, elite, and modern People’s Army and Public Security Force; advancing a comprehensive foreign policy strategy to a new level.

The «three strategic advancements» form the backbone of this plan and include:

– Institutional and technological advancement: Includes decentralization, innovation, and the development of «new productive capabilities.»

– Revolution in human resources: Transforming the structure and quality of human capital, «valuing and promoting talent» and encouraging officials to «dare to think, act, and take responsibility.»

– Cutting-edge infrastructure: Effectively improving transportation, technology, and energy infrastructure.

A Congress of Continuity Charting the Path to a New Era of Development

The XIV Congress of the Communist Party emerges as a bridge between past achievements and a future of maximum aspirations. It reaffirms the absolute guiding role of the Communist Party while embracing technological modernity and global integration.

The final message is one of confidence in a unique model: a Vietnamese market socialism that has proven effective in developing the country and enhancing the lives of nearly 100 million citizens. The challenge now lies in maintaining political stability and social cohesion while executing an unprecedented economic leap in a world still rife with uncertainty. The era of «resurgence,» as termed by the Party, has just been officially declared open.