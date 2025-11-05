Zohran Mamdani Makes History as New York’s Mayor with Over 50% Vote: A Young, Migrant Socialist

Original article: Socialista, migrante y joven: Zohran Mamdani hace historia y llega a la alcaldía de Nueva York con más del 50%

With 91% of the votes counted, Zohran Mamdani—34 years old, a socialist, migrant, and Muslim—has secured the mayorship of New York with 50.4%, surpassing Andrew Cuomo (41.6%) and Curtis Sliwa (7.1%). This victory comes despite attacks from Donald Trump, who labeled him a “communist” and “self-confessed Jew hater.”

Mamdani voted early in Queens, accompanied by his partner Rama Duwaji, stating that the city was “about to make history by moving beyond past politics”. He achieved this with a grassroots campaign that mobilized around 90,000 volunteers, raising only a fraction of the funds amassed by Cuomo, who received support from wealthy donors across both Democratic and Republican parties.

Zohran Mamdani: The Agenda That Led Him to City Hall

The new mayor’s program focuses on free public transport, universal childcare, affordable housing, and city-managed supermarkets offering low prices. To fund these initiatives, he proposes raising the tax rate by two points for individuals earning US$ 1 million or more annually and aligning the maximum corporate tax rate with New Jersey’s (up to 11.5%), aiming to generate US$ 9 billion each year.

A Progressive Coalition…and Caution from Establishment

Mamdani received backing from progressive figures such as Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, along with endorsements from Governor Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James. Centrist leaders like Chuck Schumer and Barack Obama maintained a cautious stance; the latter did not visit the city but reportedly called him to offer to be his “sounding board,” according to The New York Times.

National Thermometer: Message to Trump and Democratic Gains in the States

The day also brought other notable results: Democrat Abigail Spanberger was projected to become the first female governor of Virginia, ending four years of Republican administration, and there was a Democratic victory in New Jersey. Therefore, the municipal election in the Big Apple served as a thermometer for the White House and validated the social shift in New York’s agenda.