Zohran Mamdani Makes History as New York’s Mayor with Over 50% Vote: A Young, Migrant Socialist

At 50.4%, 34-year-old Zohran Mamdani, a young socialist and migrant, secures the mayorship of New York with an ambitious social agenda.

Zohran Mamdani Makes History as New York’s Mayor with Over 50% Vote: A Young, Migrant Socialist
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen
Versión PDF

Original article: Socialista, migrante y joven: Zohran Mamdani hace historia y llega a la alcaldía de Nueva York con más del 50%

With 91% of the votes counted, Zohran Mamdani—34 years old, a socialist, migrant, and Muslim—has secured the mayorship of New York with 50.4%, surpassing Andrew Cuomo (41.6%) and Curtis Sliwa (7.1%). This victory comes despite attacks from Donald Trump, who labeled him a “communist” and “self-confessed Jew hater.”

Mamdani voted early in Queens, accompanied by his partner Rama Duwaji, stating that the city was “about to make history by moving beyond past politics”. He achieved this with a grassroots campaign that mobilized around 90,000 volunteers, raising only a fraction of the funds amassed by Cuomo, who received support from wealthy donors across both Democratic and Republican parties.

Zohran Mamdani: The Agenda That Led Him to City Hall

The new mayor’s program focuses on free public transport, universal childcare, affordable housing, and city-managed supermarkets offering low prices. To fund these initiatives, he proposes raising the tax rate by two points for individuals earning US$ 1 million or more annually and aligning the maximum corporate tax rate with New Jersey’s (up to 11.5%), aiming to generate US$ 9 billion each year.

A Progressive Coalition…and Caution from Establishment

Mamdani received backing from progressive figures such as Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, along with endorsements from Governor Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James. Centrist leaders like Chuck Schumer and Barack Obama maintained a cautious stance; the latter did not visit the city but reportedly called him to offer to be his “sounding board,” according to The New York Times.

National Thermometer: Message to Trump and Democratic Gains in the States

The day also brought other notable results: Democrat Abigail Spanberger was projected to become the first female governor of Virginia, ending four years of Republican administration, and there was a Democratic victory in New Jersey. Therefore, the municipal election in the Big Apple served as a thermometer for the White House and validated the social shift in New York’s agenda.

Relacionados

The Citizen

Socialista, migrante y joven: Zohran Mamdani hace historia y llega a la alcaldía de Nueva York con más del 50%

Hace 2 minutos
The Citizen

Probable triunfo de Zohran Mamdani en Nueva York: Un socialista puede ganar en el corazón del imperio

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

“The Anti‑Fascist Vote in Chile Must Absolutely Prevail”: Interview with Diana Urrea of EH Bildu

Hace 4 semanas
The Citizen

Who is Catherine Connolly, Ireland's New President? Independent Leftist with a Pro-Palestinian Stance

Hace 2 días
The Citizen

Argentina Votes Amidst Anger and Hope: A New Political Landscape Awaits

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Zelensky Says He Would Nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize if He Sends Tomahawk Missiles and Brokers a Cease-Fire

Hace 4 semanas
The Citizen

Proyecto Balneario: New Dance Work Reclaims Marbella Beach's History—from Popular UP-Era Resort to Torture Site After Chile's Coup

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Pedro Pascal Joins "No Kings" Protest Against Trump's Authoritarian Policies

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Temuco Court Upholds Sentencing of Ex-Carabineros for Crimes Against Humanity in Lago Ranco; Family to Receive $600 Million

Hace 21 horas

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano