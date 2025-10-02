“Julia Chuñil presente”: Manuel García Releases Protest Song Demanding Truth and Justice in Missing Mapuche Defender Case

The singer-songwriter Manuel García has released “Julia Chuñil presente”, a song dedicated to Mapuche environmental defender Julia Chuñil, who has been missing for 11 months. More than a tribute, it is a protest in song that spotlights the state’s unresolved debt to truth and justice.
The musician’s release arrives at a pivotal time: this week, the family’s attorney, Karina Riquelme, revealed the existence of audio recordings attributed to one of the suspects, reigniting political and public pressure.
The video — shared below — also lands as relatives, communities, and organizations insist that the institutional response has been insufficient and slow. García’s piece transforms Julia’s memory into a public act of solidarity and demand, putting back on the agenda the questions that remain unanswered: Where is Julia? What has been done — and with what results — to find her and hold those responsible to account?
With his voice and a guitar, García adds the language of art to a clear demand: conduct an effective search, make proceedings transparent, and secure truth and justice. The name Julia Chuñil will not be shelved — it is sung, lifted up, and kept present — until the truth comes to light.
-JULIA CHUÑIL PRESENTE-
Julia Chuñil salió
A buscar al camino
Animales perdidos
Con su cholito
Como el bosque la amaba
Le regaló unas flores
Y le cantaron lindo los ruiseñores
Como el río la amaba
Besó sus manos tiernas
Y le cantó canciones
Entre las piedras
pic.twitter.com/nMJreNXqSW
— Manuel García (@manugarpez) October 2, 2025