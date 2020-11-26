Meta description –

3 Fast Ways to Immigrate to Canada from Chile

Have you been wanting to immigrate to Canada from Chile but aren’t sure where to begin?

There are more than 100 Canadian immigration programs and visas to choose from and with Immigration Refugee and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) recently announcing new Canadian immigration goals of over 1.2 million for the next three years, more and more foreign immigrants have been applying for permanent residency in Canada.



But with so many options to choose from, the process can not only be confusing but lengthy too. In this article, we’ll take a look at some of the quickest ways to apply for a Canadian visa for Chile.

Top 3 Ways to Move to Canada from Chile Quickly!

The Express Entry System

The Express Entry System is not only one of the easiest ways to apply for a Canadian visa from Chile but one of the fastest ways too. Your application can take as little as six months to process and you can apply from the comfort of your own home.

The Canadian Express Entry System has 3 programs:

Federal Skilled Worker Program – for highly skilled foreign workers who want to live and work in Canada.

– for highly skilled foreign workers who want to live and work in Canada. Federal Skilled Trade Program – for highly skilled trade workers with a Canadian job offer.

– for highly skilled trade workers with a Canadian job offer. Canada Experience Class – for foreign workers who have at least one year of Canadian work experience and a job offer in Canada.

To apply you will need to create an online Express Entry profile containing factors such as your age, language ability in English and/or French, education, and work experience. You will receive points for each factor and will be ranked against other applicants according to the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS). Those with the highest CRS scores will receive an Invitation to Apply (ITA) for permanent residency in Canada.

2. The British Columbia Provincial Nominee Program

The British Columbia Provincial Nominee Program (BC PNP) has one of the fastest processing times in comparison to the other 10 Provincial Nominee Programs (PNP’s). Unlike most of the other PNPs, it has a portal that gives you the option to apply for your Canadian visa from Chile online. This cuts down your visa processing times from 18 months (direct paper application) to as little as two to three months! This is the fastest way to get a provincial nomination.

A Provincial Nomination (PN) is not only beneficial when applying directly to a province for permanent residency in Canada but also if you intend to apply through an Express-Entry-linked PNP. These PNP streams also have faster processing times than the direct application method. You will enjoy Express Entry processing times of six months and to top it off, a PN is worth 600 CRS points which will all but guarantee receiving an ITA seeing as the average CRS score is 470.

3. The Global Talent Stream

The Global Talent Stream (GTS) is not a direct way to immigrate to Canada from Chile but is a great way to get a work permit quickly so that you can start gaining Canadian work experience to qualify for programs that will allow you to apply for permanent residency in Canada. The GTS was created to allow Canadian employers to hire and fast-track work permit applications for highly skilled foreign tech professionals in as little as two weeks!

The main difference between this stream and the previous Canadian immigration programs is that your employer will have to apply for this option on your behalf and will also need to meet various eligibility requirements.

To qualify for this stream, you will need to have:

A Canadian job offer

At least 5 years of work experience in a specialized field

Advanced qualification in your field

Have an LMIA (Labour Market Impact Assessment)

Minimum salary of CAD80,000 per year

OR

You will simply need to have a job offer in one of the highly skilled tech professions listed on the GTS occupations list, which includes computer engineers, analysts, programmers, technicians as well as mathematicians, statisticians, and web designers, to name a few.



Once you have gained sufficient Canadian work experience you will be able to apply for permanent residency through programs such as the Canada Experience Class (CEC) or one of the many provincial programs.

Why Use a Professional?

Although anyone can apply for a Canadian visa from Chile via the government website without using representation, there are over 100 Canadian immigration programs and visas to choose from and finding the best option for you is not always that easy. Each of these programs also has strict requirements and deadlines which must be met, otherwise you may be faced with disappointment or delays in processing times.



Immigrating to Canada from Chile is a big decision that could change your life in the most amazing ways. Why risk it all by going it alone when you could get the guidance and support that you need throughout the entire process, allowing you to rest easy knowing that your future is in good hands.