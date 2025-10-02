Protests Sweep European Cities After Israel Seizes Global Sumud Flotilla in International Waters

Following Israel’s seizure of the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters and the detention of its crew, protests and spontaneous demonstrations erupted across multiple European countries condemning the operation.
In Italy, the country’s two largest unions, CGIL and USB, announced a general strike for Friday, October 3, while demonstrators occupied train stations in cities including Milan and Naples.
Meanwhile in Barcelona (Spain), hundreds gathered outside Israel’s consulate to protest the interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla. At the same time in Berlin (Germany), a large demonstration at the central train station was dispersed by police.
There were also reports of spontaneous marches in Brussels (Belgium), Athens (Greece), Istanbul and Ankara (Turkey), Paris (France), as well as Madrid (Spain) and other Italian cities such as Florence, Pisa, Turin, Siena, Genoa, and Rome. See below for images from the protests shared on the social network X:
El Ciudadano