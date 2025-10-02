Protests Sweep European Cities After Israel Seizes Global Sumud Flotilla in International Waters

Following Israel’s seizure of the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters and the detention of its crew, protests and spontaneous demonstrations erupted across multiple European countries condemning the operation.

In Italy, the country’s two largest unions, CGIL and USB, announced a general strike for Friday, October 3, while demonstrators occupied train stations in cities including Milan and Naples.

Meanwhile in Barcelona (Spain), hundreds gathered outside Israel’s consulate to protest the interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla. At the same time in Berlin (Germany), a large demonstration at the central train station was dispersed by police.

There were also reports of spontaneous marches in Brussels (Belgium), Athens (Greece), Istanbul and Ankara (Turkey), Paris (France), as well as Madrid (Spain) and other Italian cities such as Florence, Pisa, Turin, Siena, Genoa, and Rome. See below for images from the protests shared on the social network X:

Breaking | Demonstrators in Milan block train stations in solidarity with the Global Sumud Flotilla pic.twitter.com/KXOXzC9vBk — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) October 1, 2025

#Barcelona ✊| Movilización en el consulado de Israel en Barcelona tras la interceptación de la Global Sumud Flotilla en aguas internacionales. Crédito: Izquierda Diario pic.twitter.com/OuYeyPhsfK — Desinformémonos (@Desinformemonos) October 1, 2025

Ahora mismo protestas en Barcelona frente al consulado de Israel por interceptar a la Flotilla Global Sumud que lleva ayuda humanitaria para Gaza. ¡Qué se multipliquen en todo el mundo!pic.twitter.com/u74431HwOj — Aníbal Garzón 🌎 (@AnibalGarzon) October 1, 2025

El pueblo de Nápoles en Italia se acaba de echar a la calle ahora mismo en defensa de la Flotilla en solidaridad con el pueblo de Palestina. pic.twitter.com/rdNjG1Yoxf — Fonsi Loaiza (@FonsiLoaiza) October 1, 2025

🌎 #MundoTuit #2Oct 🇮🇹 #Italia 🇵🇸 #Palestina Manifestantes ocupan la Estación de tren Cadorna de Milán, Italia. Los dos principales sindicatos de Italia CGIL y USB anuncian Huelga General para el viernes 3 de octubre. pic.twitter.com/VWFatc9lee — Yoselina Guevara L. (@lopez_yoselina) October 1, 2025

URGENTE: Manifestantes cierran la estación central de trenes en la capital alemana, Berlín, en protesta contra el secuestro de los barcos de la Global Sumud Flotilla. pic.twitter.com/VnqPOhYpCD — Palestina Hoy (@Palestinahoy01) October 1, 2025

Madrid, esta noche Gente en la calle protestando contra la interceptación por Israel de la flotilla que pretende romper el bloqueo de Gaza para acabar con el hambre provocada y las matanzas diarias pic.twitter.com/lO9Fn6S4U9 — Olga Rodríguez Francisco ✍️ (@olgarodriguezfr) October 1, 2025

Protestas en Bruselas contra el secuestro de los miembros de La Flotilla pic.twitter.com/jeUYLkQV1Q — Lucio Martínez Pereda (@anluma99) October 1, 2025

🪧 Estallan protestas a nivel mundial para condenar el ataque a la Flotilla Global Sumud Las manifestaciones se llevan a cabo en diferentes ciudades del mundo, mostrando la reacción internacional al ataque de las Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel contra los navíos que pretendían… pic.twitter.com/67bVuzP03F — Sputnik Mundo (@SputnikMundo) October 1, 2025

