Jara Leads Chile’s Presidential Race: 37.5% Support, Kast Trails by 13.6 Points in Studio Público Poll

The latest Studio Público survey for September confirms that Unidad por Chile’s presidential candidate, Jeannette Jara, continues to lead the race for La Moneda.

In response to the question, “If the presidential election were held this Sunday, which of the following candidates would you vote for?”, the 37.5% of respondents chose the former Minister of Labor and Social Security, underscoring her lead in voter preferences.

According to the poll, conducted between September 26 and 30, 2025, the Republican Party’s José Antonio Kast placed second with 23.9% voting intention.

That puts the gap between Jara and Kast at 13.6 percentage points.

Results released by Bio Bío Chile show that the National Libertarian Party’s candidate, Johannes Kaiser, climbed to 14.7%—a gain of 4.8 points from the previous 9.9%—advancing in the field and overtaking Evelyn Matthei.

With Kaiser’s surge, Chile Vamos candidate Evelyn Matthei slipped to fourth with 11.9%, a drop of 3.2 points from the 15.1% recorded in the prior reading.

Further back are Franco Parisi of the PDG at 5.1%; Harold Mayne-Nicholls (ind.) at 3.1%; Marco Enríquez-Ominami (ind.) at 0.8%; and Eduardo Artés (ind.) at 0.0%.

Studio Público reports that the “Don’t know/No answer” and “Null/Blank” options accounted for 1.9% and 1.1%, respectively.

The survey used a CAWI methodology and a non-probabilistic quantitative approach. It was based on 1,056 successful interviews and conducted across all regions of Chile, covering 186 urban and rural municipalities, all age groups, both sexes, and all socioeconomic segments.

According to Bio Bío Chile, the poll drew a random sample of 60,000 people from a database of 5 million who met the following criteria: having an email address, being over 18, and residing in Chile. Weighting followed the INE’s 2025 composition by age group. The study’s margin of error is 3.02% with 95% confidence.

Results Align with La Cosa Nostra

Studio Público’s findings are consistent with the latest La Cosa Nostra (LCN) poll led by sociologist Alberto Mayol.

According to that study, covering the second half of September, Jeannette Jara remains the frontrunner for November’s first-round presidential vote with 37.3% support, giving her a 15.1-point advantage over Republican José Antonio Kast at 22.2%.

However, it placed Evelyn Matthei in third with 18.2% and Johannes Kaiser in fourth with 13.8%.

According to La Cosa Nostra, they are followed by Harold Mayne-Nicholls (4%), Franco Parisi (2.8%), Marco Enríquez-Ominami (1.0%) and Eduardo Artés (0.7%).