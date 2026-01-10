10th Lafkenche Congress in Quellón: Advocating for the Lafkenche Law and ECMPO Rights

Original article: Décimo Congreso Lafkenche: La defensa de la Ley Lafkenche y las ECMPO

10th Lafkenche Congress in Quellón, Chiloé

Image: X Lafkenche Congress. Photo: ECMPO WAFO WAPI

This Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, January 9, 10, and 11, the 10th Lafkenche Congress is taking place in the municipality of Quellón, Chiloé.

A key topic of discussion will be the implementation of Law 20.249 (Lafkenche Law), which has faced scrutiny from industrial fishing and salmon farming sectors.

This legal framework allows indigenous communities living along the country’s coast to request Marine Coastal Spaces of Indigenous Peoples (ECMPO), aimed at protecting their traditional uses and preserving the historical, cultural, and spiritual connection they have with the lafken (marine territory).

The event, organized by the Lafkenche Territorial Identity and hosted by the Wafo Wapi Foundation in Quellón, will welcome representatives from the Chango, Diaguita, Rapa Nui, Kaweskar, and Yagán peoples, with special participation from the Caiçara and Guaraní M’bya communities from Brazil.

Notably, this Congress convenes every two years to bring together the Lafkenche Mapuche community to dialogue and address issues affecting southern Chile’s coastal communities. This gathering aims to adopt positions on various matters to be discussed over the weekend in Quellón.