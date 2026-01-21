Alberto Law Approved by Transport Committee, Advancing to Legislative Floor

Original article: Ley Alberto es aprobada en Comisión de Transportes y avanza a la sala Deputy Luis Cuello praised the approval of the bill that mandates periodic and mandatory alcohol and drug tests for urban microbus drivers, stating: «No more deaths in public transportation

Deputy Luis Cuello praised the approval of the bill that mandates periodic and mandatory alcohol and drug tests for urban microbus drivers, stating: «No more deaths in public transportation. We now hope this project moves to the floor as soon as possible to become law.»

Yesterday afternoon, the Transport Committee of the Chamber of Deputies gave the green light to the bill requiring regular and mandatory alcohol and drug tests for urban microbus drivers. Known as the Alberto Law, this initiative arose from the tragic case of Eduardo de la Barra high school student Mauro Alberto Gómez Estay, who died due to a driver under the influence of drugs.

The case of Alberto sparked significant mobilization at the Eduardo de la Barra High School and in the Valparaíso community, leading to parliamentary motions highlighting the need for routine drug testing for drivers. One of these initiatives was proposed by Deputy Luis Cuello (PC), who called for daily checks on microbus drivers.

Subsequently, the fatal incident involving Paloma Ulloa, a student from the University of Valparaíso, opened a new wave of activism that engaged both university students and faculty in demanding enhanced safety measures for public transportation, prompting the government to reconsider and expedite the bill.

Regarding the committee’s approval, Deputy Cuello expressed his «satisfaction» and emphasized: «It has been established that public transport companies are required to subject all their drivers to drug and alcohol testing every four months to prevent and deter these criminal behaviors that have cost lives.»

In conclusion, Deputy Cuello made a final appeal: «No more deaths in public transport. We now hope this project moves to the floor as soon as possible to become law of the Republic.»

