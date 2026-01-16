Allegations Filed with the Comptroller’s Office Over Illegality in Iván Tapia Case: Former Officer Who Exposed Drug Trafficking Network in Carabineros

Original article: Presentan denuncia en Contraloría por ilegalidades en caso de Iván Tapia: Exfuncionario que denunció red de narcotráfico en Carabineros

The Movement for Freedom and Justice for Iván Tapia filed a formal complaint with the Comptroller’s Office, requesting an investigation into «institutional setups, record manipulation, collusion among officials, and deliberate omissions» within the uniformed police, related to the case of the former officer who was sentenced to seven years in prison after denouncing a drug trafficking network within the police in La Ligua.

The Movement for Freedom and Justice for Iván Tapia formally submitted a complaint to the national Comptroller’s Office on Thursday, seeking to investigate serious administrative irregularities and illegalities that allegedly involve active officials of Carabineros de Chile in the case of former officer Iván Ronald Tapia Maturana, who was sentenced to seven years in prison for exposing a drug trafficking network within the police force in La Ligua, Valparaíso Region.

The submission was led by Marcelo Fres, spokesman for the movement and brother of Iván Tapia, along with criminal lawyer Álvaro Bahamondes and human rights defender Hugo Gutiérrez. The group provided documentary evidence that they claim highlights «institutional setups, record manipulation, collusion among officials, and deliberate omissions within the police institution.»

Following the filing, Fres asserted that the Tapia case «does not reflect isolated errors, but rather serves as an exemplifying punishment against those who report corruption within Carabineros.»

«Those who dare to expose drug trafficking networks, arms sales, and internal corruption are being pursued. I was a Carabinero and know the institution from the inside: what happened to Iván is not justice; it’s a warning to deter others from speaking out,» he stated in remarks collected by De Frente magazine.

Meanwhile, lawyer Álvaro Bahamondes explained that the complaint presented to the Comptroller aims to establish concrete administrative responsibilities and emphasized that «evidence exists that undermines fundamental principles of legality, probity, and due process.»

«We are dealing with active public officials who may have committed serious administrative offenses, and the Comptroller has an obligation to investigate them,» he stressed.

Structural Pattern of Persecution

In the same vein, human rights defender Hugo Gutiérrez warned that the case of former officer Iván Tapia reflects a structural problem within police institutions that transcends individual incidents.

«This is not an isolated incident. It is part of a pattern of persecution against whistleblowers within armed institutions, where power networks are protected and those who break the silence are punished. This directly affects democracy and the rule of law,» he stated.

The movement expressed hope that the Comptroller would act with independence and diligence, and that the requested investigation could clarify administrative responsibilities in a case that has been reported multiple times by human rights organizations and independent media.

Iván Tapia Maturana Case: From Whistleblower to Convict

Iván Ronald Tapia Maturana was discharged from the police force on March 3, 2020, after reporting police abuses during social unrest and the existence of a criminal gang within Carabineros linked to drug trafficking in La Ligua.

This network was composed of officers who stole seized drugs and trafficked weapons, specifically in the Valle Hermoso area.

The former officer’s report included details of the operating methods and implicated high-ranking officials.

In fact, he reported a Carabinero major who sold weapons to criminals in the region.

This decision triggered a judicial setup against him, allegedly orchestrated and executed by other Carabineros in coordination with the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Tapia was sentenced to four years and three years and a day in prison for the completed crimes of embezzlement of public goods (government weapons and ammunition) and unjustified gunfire, respectively.

However, both he and his defense claim that there are serious documentary inconsistencies, evidence ignored by the court, and testimonies from witnesses coerced to lie by the Prosecutor’s Office.

In fact, his detention was declared illegal and confirmed by the Valparaíso Court of Appeals, yet despite this, the conviction remained.

Former Officer Requests Pardon from President Boric

Currently, Iván Tapia is imprisoned and has formally requested a pardon from President Gabriel Boric, arguing that his case represents a criminal prosecution for denouncing corruption within Carabineros.

«I feel compelled to inform you of my situation, in which agencies of the Chilean State committed legal errors. Nevertheless, the fundamental rights of individuals stipulated in the current Constitution were never respected, and violations of international rights occurred. Unfortunately, I now find myself imprisoned by an incompetent court that has disregarded all national and international standards,» he stated in a letter sent to the head of state in mid-December, which was revealed by the magazine De Frente.

«I am a former Carabinero, discharged on March 3, 2020, for an alleged attack on the precinct while I was on duty. I am currently sentenced to three years and a day for unjustified gunfire in a public place, as I repelled the armed attack made against me by undercover Carabineros. I used government weapons, a Taurus revolver, and fired 12 .38 caliber shots,» he explained.

He claims he was convicted of embezzlement of public funds for supposedly losing a 9 mm pistol and a .38 revolver, which, according to the inventory of January 7, 2020, were not in his custody, as their serial numbers did not appear.

«The most serious part of this is that on January 7, 2020, I was not listed as a Carabinero and my discharge occurred on March 3, 2020, which demonstrates a prior collusion on the part of Carabineros to orchestrate this setup against me,» he argued.

He stated that he is in this situation because from October 2019 until February 20, 2020, he reported various abuses committed during the social unrest against the detained and tortured individuals by other officers, as well as a criminal gang within Carabineros stealing drugs.

«I was formally charged, released, and my detention was declared illegal, all confirmed by the Valparaíso Court of Appeals. Prosecutor José Ramírez Núñez brought in a witness to lie; I have recordings where the witness admits that, at the prosecutor’s request, he came to lie and recruit more witnesses to provide false testimony. The prosecutor even created a WhatsApp group to prepare statements against me,» Tapia accused.

In his letter, he asserted that Carabineros colluded to lie and fabricate the setup against him.

«Evidence exists, but the Oral Criminal Court of Quillota stated that the evidence was of no interest to them, they sidelined the defense and took notes, but wrote everything incorrectly. A criminal complaint has been filed regarding these events. I also reported to the National Prosecutor and Anti-corruption, but no action has been taken. Today, it’s frightening to report these setups. I voluntarily surrendered to jail,» he emphasized in the text reported by the magazine the cited media.

Justice for Iván Tapia

The complaint filed Thursday with the National Comptroller’s Office opens a new administrative avenue to review the conduct of police officials involved in Tapia’s judicial process. The Movement for Freedom and Justice for the former officer announced it will continue with legal actions and campaigns until justice that has been denied to him is achieved.

*Photos: De Frente Magazine.