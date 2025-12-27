Allegations of Electoral Fraud: Trafficked Children from the Dictatorship Found Voting in Araucanía

Original article: ¿Fraude electoral? Denuncian que niños traficados en dictadura, sin regreso a Chile, aparecen votando en mesas de la Araucanía Allegations of Fraud with Stolen Identities: Victims of Dictatorial Trafficking «Vote» on Electoral Rolls in La Araucanía The NGO Nos Buscamos, dedicated to reuniting trafficking victims with their families, announced a shocking discovery amid […]

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: ¿Fraude electoral? Denuncian que niños traficados en dictadura, sin regreso a Chile, aparecen votando en mesas de la Araucanía

Allegations of Fraud with Stolen Identities: Victims of Dictatorial Trafficking «Vote» on Electoral Rolls in La Araucanía

The NGO Nos Buscamos, dedicated to reuniting trafficking victims with their families, announced a shocking discovery amid the first round of presidential elections that may indicate serious electoral fraud in Chile. During their investigations, the organization uncovered individuals who were illegally taken and adopted during the dictatorship and have never lived in Chile, yet remain registered in the electoral roll of voting tables in La Araucanía. One case even indicates a vote has already been cast.

This revelation points to a potential large-scale identity theft operation, using the names of victims who were removed from the country decades ago. The findings suggest a presumption of systematic electoral fraud, where «inactive» but valid identities in the records could be manipulated to skew results in the region.

The NGO reported severe obstacles in deepening their investigation. They claim that the Civil Officer in Perquenco refused to show original registration books—critical documents for auditing. Moreover, they recount being expelled from the voting location while attempting to review other voting tables, hindering access to this public information.

In light of these serious allegations, Nos Buscamos has raised a public alert regarding the integrity of the electoral roll and is demanding an urgent investigation.

In one of their posts, the organization highlights a case stating: «This reveals one of the most serious irregularities we have discovered in our investigations. Although trafficked in the 1970s and 1980s and having never lived in Chile, their name appears registered in the electoral roll at Liceo Isabel Poblete in Perquenco, and they are even listed as having voted… We have sought to verify other tables to confirm if more trafficked identities are being misused in this way, but we were expelled, despite only seeking public information,» said representatives from Perquenco, Araucanía Region.

The pressing question raised is clear and troubling: How many more identities of trafficking victims are being exploited to commit such crimes without detection by authorities?

For more details on this investigation, watch the full video on their Instagram @nosbuscamoscl.

See also

Relacionados

The Citizen

Electoral Fraud: A Critical Alert for Honduras

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Right-Wing Accounts Spread False Claims of Electoral Fraud with Misleading Marked Vote Images

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Electoral Fraud Allegations in Honduras: Military Threats Over "Zero Results" Documents

Hace 5 días
The Citizen

Rixi Moncada Demands Immediate Nullification of Elections Amid Allegations of Electoral Coup, Calls for Mobilizations in Honduras

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Honduras Electoral Council Member Exposes Limited Vote Counting: "Without Complete Verification, Blind Trust in Results is Unjustifiable"

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Honduran National Congress Alleges Ongoing Electoral Fraud Amidst Major Irregularities

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Operation 'Electoral Fraud': The Far-Right's Disinformation Machine Eroding Chilean Democracy

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

"Trump's Foreign Interference Ignites Electoral Coup Allegations in Honduras, Claims Ex-President Zelaya"

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Honduran Citizens Mobilize Against Electoral Fraud and Coup to Defend Democracy

Hace 1 semana

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano