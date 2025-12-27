Allegations of Electoral Fraud: Trafficked Children from the Dictatorship Found Voting in Araucanía

Original article: ¿Fraude electoral? Denuncian que niños traficados en dictadura, sin regreso a Chile, aparecen votando en mesas de la Araucanía

Allegations of Fraud with Stolen Identities: Victims of Dictatorial Trafficking «Vote» on Electoral Rolls in La Araucanía

The NGO Nos Buscamos, dedicated to reuniting trafficking victims with their families, announced a shocking discovery amid the first round of presidential elections that may indicate serious electoral fraud in Chile. During their investigations, the organization uncovered individuals who were illegally taken and adopted during the dictatorship and have never lived in Chile, yet remain registered in the electoral roll of voting tables in La Araucanía. One case even indicates a vote has already been cast.

This revelation points to a potential large-scale identity theft operation, using the names of victims who were removed from the country decades ago. The findings suggest a presumption of systematic electoral fraud, where «inactive» but valid identities in the records could be manipulated to skew results in the region.

The NGO reported severe obstacles in deepening their investigation. They claim that the Civil Officer in Perquenco refused to show original registration books—critical documents for auditing. Moreover, they recount being expelled from the voting location while attempting to review other voting tables, hindering access to this public information.

In light of these serious allegations, Nos Buscamos has raised a public alert regarding the integrity of the electoral roll and is demanding an urgent investigation.

In one of their posts, the organization highlights a case stating: «This reveals one of the most serious irregularities we have discovered in our investigations. Although trafficked in the 1970s and 1980s and having never lived in Chile, their name appears registered in the electoral roll at Liceo Isabel Poblete in Perquenco, and they are even listed as having voted… We have sought to verify other tables to confirm if more trafficked identities are being misused in this way, but we were expelled, despite only seeking public information,» said representatives from Perquenco, Araucanía Region.

The pressing question raised is clear and troubling: How many more identities of trafficking victims are being exploited to commit such crimes without detection by authorities?

