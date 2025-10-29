Alto Hospicio Solidifies Support for Gutiérrez and Ramírez: The Duo Advocating Jeannette Jara’s Proposals

Original article: Alto Hospicio pone sus fichas en Gutiérrez y Ramírez: La dupla que impulsará las propuestas de Jeannette Jara

In Alto Hospicio, there’s a prevailing sentiment gaining momentum: Hugo Gutiérrez and Matías Ramírez are the favored candidates to represent the community in Congress. Their years of advocating for civic causes, coupled with their strong commitment to Jeannette Jara’s ambitious proposals, resonate deeply with local households.

The community has not forgotten the high cost of living, the inadequate pensions, and the ongoing struggle for equitable access to adequate housing. This is why the initiatives backed by these candidates are so well aligned with the needs of families in the area:

– Vital Income of 750,000 pesos, ensuring workers can thrive without debt jeopardizing their existence.

– Defense of the PGU, a successful initiative by Jeannette Jara that has enhanced pensions for thousands of seniors.

– Realistic Housing Policies for Alto Hospicio, addressing the urgent housing needs of a growing community striving for its rights.

Hugo Gutiérrez has emerged as a passionate advocate for these policies in the region, firmly believing that “the north also deserves social justice and dignified development.” He always speaks from the heart of the territory, reinforced by his extensive background.

A Dedicated Iquiqueño with a Heart for the Greater North

Hugo Gutiérrez hails from Iquique, and his record speaks volumes: he has championed the rights of artisanal fishermen, unions, community organizations, and human rights causes that have shaped our history.

He is not a candidate who only appears during election season; he is a steadfast advocate for the north who has consistently been present in times of crisis.

His running mate, Matías Ramírez, has also risen through the ranks: as a councilman and regional councilor, he has always stood by those striving for a better life.

Support for Jara: A Project Safeguarded from Tarapacá

Local residents are clear: if Jeannette Jara pushes for meaningful changes from La Moneda, Gutiérrez and Ramírez will be their protectors in Congress. This narrative is echoed in discussions on pensions, housing, and fair incomes: “For Jeannette to succeed in Chile, we need Hugo to defend it from the Senate.”

The campaign is just taking off, but the signs are already apparent: Gutiérrez brings a legacy of struggle for Tarapacá, Ramírez knows the social realities on the ground, and Jara steers a project that excites hardworking households.

In Alto Hospicio, the message is direct: those who protect your rights also deserve your vote. If the community decides to strengthen this alliance, they may finally realize what has long seemed reserved for others: having representatives who speak, legislate, and advocate with Alto Hospicio in mind first.

