Boric: «We Have Ended Punta Peuco as a Special Prison and Advanced Justice for Victims and Their Families»

Original article: Boric: «Cumplimos con el fin de Punta Peuco como penal especial y avanzamos en justicia para las víctimas y familiares»

Through a post on his social media, President Gabriel Boric emphasized the government’s efforts in the realm of human rights, highlighting the National Search Plan and the announced closure of Punta Peuco as a «special prison» for former military personnel convicted of crimes against humanity between 1973 and 1990.

«We have fulfilled the end of Punta Peuco as a special prison, and we are advancing justice for the victims and families of crimes against humanity in our country,» the President wrote on his account on platform X, where he also shared a video of the press conference announcing this measure.

«From today, there are no first and second category prisoners in Chile,» said the President from La Moneda, describing the decision as «an act of justice.»

«Punta Peuco ceases to be a special prison for perpetrators of the civic-military dictatorship and becomes a regular prison available to meet the country’s needs. The Comptroller General of the Republic has already noted this change, fulfilling our commitment,» declared Gabriel Boric.

Cumplimos con el fin de Punta Peuco como penal especial, y avanzamos en justicia para las víctimas y familiares de delitos de lesa humanidad en nuestro país. pic.twitter.com/xSsrHo7Vj2 — Gabriel Boric Font (@GabrielBoric) November 3, 2025

Con el cierre de Punta Peuco como penal especial, cumplimos un compromiso asumido por el Presidente Gabriel Boric en la última Cuenta Pública, marcando el término de un trato diferenciado para condenados por crímenes de lesa humanidad. Con esto, Punta Peuco se integra al sistema… pic.twitter.com/fuY8SXTZnO — Gobierno de Chile (@GobiernodeChile) November 3, 2025

El Ciudadano