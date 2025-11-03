Boric: «We Have Ended Punta Peuco as a Special Prison and Advanced Justice for Victims and Their Families»

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen
Original article: Boric: «Cumplimos con el fin de Punta Peuco como penal especial y avanzamos en justicia para las víctimas y familiares»

Through a post on his social media, President Gabriel Boric emphasized the government’s efforts in the realm of human rights, highlighting the National Search Plan and the announced closure of Punta Peuco as a «special prison» for former military personnel convicted of crimes against humanity between 1973 and 1990.

«We have fulfilled the end of Punta Peuco as a special prison, and we are advancing justice for the victims and families of crimes against humanity in our country,» the President wrote on his account on platform X, where he also shared a video of the press conference announcing this measure.

«From today, there are no first and second category prisoners in Chile,» said the President from La Moneda, describing the decision as «an act of justice.»

«Punta Peuco ceases to be a special prison for perpetrators of the civic-military dictatorship and becomes a regular prison available to meet the country’s needs. The Comptroller General of the Republic has already noted this change, fulfilling our commitment,» declared Gabriel Boric.

El Ciudadano

