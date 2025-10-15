¡Caigan las rosas blancas!: Centro Arte Alameda Hosts Free Screening and Post-Screening Q&A with Argentine Director Albertina Carri

On Sunday, October 19 at 6:00 p.m., Centro Arte Alameda will screen ¡Caigan las rosas blancas! (2025), the highly anticipated new feature by Argentine filmmaker and writer Albertina Carri. A post-screening conversation with the director will follow.

The free event is part of the 17th Santiago Biennial of Media Arts – Hiperrealidades, organized by the Chilean Corporation of Video and Electronic Arts (CChV), in collaboration with Banda Propia Editoras.

In ¡Caigan las rosas blancas!, Albertina Carri returns to the road movie form of her acclaimed previous film Las hijas del fuego (2018), delivering the kind of defiant, transgressive cinema that has become her signature.

The post-screening talk will open a dialogue with Carri and delve into the reflections sparked by her work, live on the Centro Arte Alameda stage.

The venue is part of the Ministry of Cultures, Arts and Heritage’s Collaborative Cultural Organizations Support Program (PAOCC).

¡Caigan las rosas blancas! follows Violeta, a young filmmaker who, after making a successful amateur lesbian porn short, is hired to direct an eco-themed porn feature. Her views on genre—sexual and cinematic—clash with the new environment.

Violeta grabs a camera and flees the set, embarking on a journey from Buenos Aires to São Paulo that becomes a search for new narrative and emotional forms.

As the trip unfolds, life overtakes fiction and cinema turns into a vital revelation—fresh reflections to add to Carri’s celebrated body of work, cementing her status as a key voice in contemporary Latin American film.

Admission is free with advance reservation via Passline (click here). Watch the trailer below:

