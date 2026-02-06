Cambridge University Study Reveals Systematic Assault on Palestinian Education and Learning Rights

A study conducted by the University of Cambridge, in collaboration with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, has documented a systematic assault on the educational system and the right to learning for Palestinian children.

According to the report, over 93% of schools in Gaza have been damaged or destroyed by Israeli bombings, with the human cost reaching heartbreaking figures: 18,182 students and 782 teachers killed across Gaza and the West Bank.

«This violence is compounded by a constant operational squeeze: 1,742 delays at checkpoints preventing access to classes, 78 school demolition orders, and ongoing attacks by settlers and military forces within educational premises,» stated representatives from the Palestinian embassy in Chile.

The diplomatic representation emphasized, «these figures are not isolated incidents; they represent a deliberate effort to undermine the intellectual capital and future of our people. The right to a safe and violence-free education is inalienable and must be guaranteed by the international community,» they pointed out.

