Chilean Company Silencio Blanco Premieres New Work «Elephant Head» in Norway

Inspired by a true story, the play «Elephant Head» by the Silencio Blanco company depicts a man facing a disease that progressively affects his memory, creating a profound and delicate metaphor about recollection and forgetfulness.

Using the ancestral figure of the elephant—a creature known for its infinite memory—the performance poses questions about what happens when remembering is no longer possible: what is lost, what remains, and who we are when our memories begin to fade.

In this latest work, Silencio Blanco deepens its theatrical exploration, shifting the focus from collective memory to individual memory.

Through the manipulation of puppets, a sensitive visual poetry, and a wordless theatrical language, the piece invites audiences to traverse the intimate journey of a man who forgets, raising questions about loss, care, and the fragility of memory in contemporary society.

“After focusing on particular and universal characters, on vanishing Chilean trades, or tragedies that go unnoticed, we find it incredibly challenging and interesting this time to delve into individual memory and from there, speak about existence,” stated Dominga Gutiérrez, the creative producer of the company.

International Residency

«Elephant Head» is set within the framework of a 7-week international residency in Stamsund, in the Lofoten Islands, Norway, co-produced with Figurteatret (Nordland Visual Theatre), one of the leading venues for the production and dissemination of visual and puppet theatre in Scandinavia.

The Chilean work will have its international premiere on February 10, 2026, at Figurteatret i Nordland, with subsequent performances in Oslo. Its Chilean premiere is planned for April 9, 2026, at the Gabriela Mistral Cultural Center (GAM).

The production is also supported by funding from the Performing Arts Fund under the Creation line – 2025 Call and is part of Silencio Blanco Company’s Management Plan, supported by the Performing Arts Fund – Established Companies of the Ministry of Cultures, Arts, and Heritage.

