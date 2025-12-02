Chilean Congress Approves 24/7 Carry of Firearms for Police Officers

Original article: Incluso fuera del horario laboral: Cámara aprueba autorizar a funcionarios de Carabineros el porte de sus armas «24/7»

With 82 votes in favor, 20 against, and 3 abstentions, the Chamber of Deputies approved in general a bill that amends Law 18.961, the Constitutional Organic Law of Carabineros of Chile. This law now allows police officers to carry their service weapons permanently (bill 17.044).

Currently, the law restricts the carrying of service weapons to official circumstances and during working hours. However, there are regulations that allow the carrying of service weapons during off-duty hours. The bill’s authors emphasized the need for this authorization to be established in a higher-ranking norm.

The approved text stipulates that Carabineros «must provide each of its officers with a service weapon, which will be state property and will be issued for their permanent possession and carry, both inside and outside the institution’s facilities.»

«This firearm will be exclusively for the use of each member of the force and they will be responsible for its care and custody. The characteristics of these weapons, the requirements for their use, and the handling, custody, and potential return protocols will be regulated by a decree,» the initiative states, which has returned to the Defense Committee due to the introduction of amendments.

It is important to note that previously, this same parliamentary body had proposed to reject the regulation.

