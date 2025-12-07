Original article: «No vamos a permitir que destruyan nuestro mar»: Comunidad de Loanco en alerta ante llegada de 2 megaproyectos energéticos

Community of Loanco Rallies Against Two Major Energy Projects Threatening Marine Ecosystem

A report from the digital magazine Espigon.cl has unveiled the challenging situation currently facing the fishing community of Loanco, located in the Maule region between the municipalities of Constitución and Pelluhue.

According to the aforementioned local media, Narciso Moraga, a fisherman from the area, has voiced his concerns over the impending threat posed by two energy projects: the offshore wind farm ‘Ardenna’ and the onshore ‘Viento Pacífico Verde’.

«In this exclusive testimony, Narciso explains from Punta la Vieja why the community vehemently opposes these initiatives,» reads the publication.

Locals assert that the ‘Ardenna’ project aims to establish itself right over key spawning zones and historic fishing grounds, endangering the livelihoods of hundreds of families.

Meanwhile, the ‘Viento Pacífico Verde’ project poses a threat to the delicate ecosystem of Laguna Reloca, a crucial sanctuary for migratory birds, emphasizes the report from Espigon.cl.

Loanco, Maule region (Photo: Facebook Loanco)

Graphic material distributed by the community in defense of their natural heritage.

We will continue to provide updates.