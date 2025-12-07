Community of Loanco Rallies Against Two Major Energy Projects Threatening Marine Ecosystem

Original article: «No vamos a permitir que destruyan nuestro mar»: Comunidad de Loanco en alerta ante llegada de 2 megaproyectos energéticos Community of Loanco Rallies Against Two Major Energy Projects Threatening Marine Ecosystem A report from the digital magazine Espigon

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: «No vamos a permitir que destruyan nuestro mar»: Comunidad de Loanco en alerta ante llegada de 2 megaproyectos energéticos

Community of Loanco Rallies Against Two Major Energy Projects Threatening Marine Ecosystem

A report from the digital magazine Espigon.cl has unveiled the challenging situation currently facing the fishing community of Loanco, located in the Maule region between the municipalities of Constitución and Pelluhue.

According to the aforementioned local media, Narciso Moraga, a fisherman from the area, has voiced his concerns over the impending threat posed by two energy projects: the offshore wind farm ‘Ardenna’ and the onshore ‘Viento Pacífico Verde’.

«In this exclusive testimony, Narciso explains from Punta la Vieja why the community vehemently opposes these initiatives,» reads the publication.

Locals assert that the ‘Ardenna’ project aims to establish itself right over key spawning zones and historic fishing grounds, endangering the livelihoods of hundreds of families.

Meanwhile, the ‘Viento Pacífico Verde’ project poses a threat to the delicate ecosystem of Laguna Reloca, a crucial sanctuary for migratory birds, emphasizes the report from Espigon.cl.

Loanco, Maule region (Photo: Facebook Loanco)

Graphic material distributed by the community in defense of their natural heritage.

We will continue to provide updates.

Relacionados

The Citizen

GORE Los Ríos Cores Respond to Allegations of Fraud Against Former Official: Accountability Is Essential

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Safeguards for a Just Energy Transition in Chile: The Unfinished Challenge

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

University of Chile and Ministry of Cultures Launch Long-Awaited Book and Reading Ecosystem Platform

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Chao Carbón Coalition Urges Presidential Candidates to Commit to a Just Energy Transition

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Chile's Los Rdos Community Life Fund 2025: Complaint Alleges Multi-Million Fraud Scheme Inside Regional Government

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Indigenous Women from Coastal Communities Represent Their Voices at COP30 in Brazil

Hace 4 semanas
The Citizen

Love for the Land: Penco Issues Call for Major March Against Aclara's Rare Earth Mining Project

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Caburgua Lake at Risk: Local Communities and Governor of La Araucanía Unite for Joint Defense

Hace 5 días
The Citizen

Chile's Solidarity Movement 'Vida Digna' Organizes Housing Protest Marches

Hace 2 meses

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano