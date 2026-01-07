Dominican Seagull Chicks Thrown from Building Survive: Arrests Made in Viral Animal Abuse Case

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

The disturbing video lasts only 48 seconds but was enough to spark outrage over a case of animal abuse: Dominican seagull chicks were thrown from a building while adult birds attempted to approach and protect their young. This incident, which took place in Maitencillo (Puchuncaví, Valparaíso region), prompted police investigations and coordination with public agencies. According to reports from Radio Bío Bío, Carabineros confirmed the arrest of the suspects on Wednesday, and later, it was reported that the chicks were found alive and taken into care by the SAG.

What We Know About the Dominican Seagull Chicks Thrown from the Building

The widely circulated video shows a man throwing the chicks from a terrace/roof while a woman uses rods to fend off the adult birds that were approaching in defense of their young. The footage was linked to the Entre Lomas Condominium in Maitencillo, and the incident generated complaints and public pressure to investigate this potential case of animal abuse.

According to Radio Bío Bío, personnel from the Maitencillo station arrived to gather information, and through coordinated actions with the Agricultural and Livestock Service (SAG) and local veterinarians, those identified as the suspects were arrested. The arrest occurred on Tuesday afternoon, and upon instruction from the prosecutor’s office, both individuals were released but summoned to court.

Dominican Seagull Chicks in Care: SAG Intervention

Despite the shocking nature of the footage, the outcome provided some relief. According to reports from Radio Bío Bío, SAG’s efforts successfully located the Dominican seagull chicks alive at a residence in the area. They were reported to be in good health and are now under protective care, allowing for their recovery and management in accordance with wildlife protocols.

This situation also brings to light the social responsibility concerning species cohabiting with urban and coastal areas. The Dominican seagull (Larus dominicanus) is one of the most common and largest species along the Chilean coasts; it nests in areas close to the sea—cliffs, slopes, islets, and rocky outcrops—and occasionally on roofs. In this context, protecting their chicks is not just an «environmental detail»; it is part of a minimum standard of coexistence and care for wildlife.

With suspects arrested and an investigation ongoing, the case sends a clear message: violence against animals is not a «joke» or content for social media; it must be confronted with institutional action, education, and sanctions when appropriate, all while ensuring due process is followed.

