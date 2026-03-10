Original article: “Abajo el bloqueo contra Cuba”: protesta convocada frente a la embajada de EE.UU. en Santiago activa alerta a ciudadanos estadounidenses

«Down with the Blockade Against Cuba»: Protest Organized Outside U.S. Embassy in Santiago Triggers Alert for American Citizens

Under the slogan «Down with the blockade against Cuba. Against imperialist aggression, the unity of peoples advances,» a coalition of progressive organizations is rallying for a demonstration in front of the United States (U.S.) Embassy in Chile this Tuesday, prompting the diplomatic mission to issue a warning to its citizens.

The protest is set to begin at 6:00 PM at the U.S. Embassy located at Avenida Andrés Bello 2,800 in the Las Condes neighborhood, northeast of Santiago.

This mobilization is being coordinated by the Movement of Solidarity with Cuba in Chile, the Communist Party of Chile (PCCh), the Communist Youth of Chile (JJCC), the Popular Propaganda Brigade, the Chilean Institute of Culture José Martí, the Professionals for Socialism Collective, the International Observatory Radomiro Tomic, COFADECO, ACAI, and ELAM, among others.

“Chile stands in solidarity with Cuba. Cuba is not alone!” the organizing groups stated.

The protest is taking place amid a growing decline in living conditions in Cuba, exacerbated by the tightening of the economic and energy blockade imposed by the United States.

It is important to recall that on January 29, the U.S. President, Donald Trump, issued an order declaring a national emergency due to an alleged «Cuban threat» to U.S. national security and authorized tariffs on imports from countries that sell or supply oil to the island.

Officials in Havana have vehemently denounced that this so-called «energy blockade» is an attempt by the Republican magnate’s administration to suffocate the Caribbean nation’s economy and render the living conditions of its people intolerable.

U.S. Embassy Issues Alert to Its Citizens

The U.S. Embassy in Chile has issued an alert for its citizens regarding a «scheduled demonstration to take place outside the Embassy in Santiago, Chile, at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.»

According to Bio Bío Chile, the diplomatic post in Washington warns that «even demonstrations intended to be peaceful can become confrontational and escalate quickly.»

«Local authorities may increase security measures, including road closures, transit restrictions, or a heightened police presence in areas where demonstrations occur,» they noted according to the cited media outlet.