Ecuador’s Referendum Results: Noboa’s Government Defeated as Sovereignty Prevails

Ecuador’s Referendum Results: Noboa’s Government Defeated

The voting on November 16 sent a clear message: Ecuador decisively rejected all of Noboa’s government proposals in the referendum, affirming a strong defense of national sovereignty and institutional order.

Table: publication from Primicias Ecuador

With 90% of ballots counted, the results of the 2025 Consultation and Referendum in Ecuador, released by the CNE, show a decisive defeat for Daniel Noboa’s government. Voters overwhelmingly rejected the official proposals in all four questions. The initiative to allow foreign military bases received only 39.44% supporting compared to 60.56% against; while funding for political organizations garnered 41.96% approval, falling short of 58.04% rejection. These results reflect a clear national stance in defense of sovereignty and democratic balances.

The trend continued across the remaining two questions: the proposal to reduce the number of lawmakers received just 46.53% of favorable votes, against 53.47% opposing; and the call for a Constituent Assembly was the most rejected, with 38.39% approval against 61.61% opposition. The day of November 16 concluded as a categorical signal from the Ecuadorian public, choosing to halt reform efforts from the Executive and reaffirm their commitment to safeguarding the country’s institutional order and sovereignty.

By around 11 PM, President Daniel Noboa himself acknowledged the defeat via his X account: «These are the results. We consulted the Ecuadorians, and they have spoken. We fulfilled our promise to ask them directly. We respect the will of the Ecuadorian people.»

