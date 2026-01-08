Former Algarrobo Mayor José Luis Yáñez Sentenced to 14 Years for Corruption and Money Laundering

Original article: «Corrupción pura y dura»: Condenan a 14 años de cárcel a exalcalde UDI de Algarrobo, José Luis Yáñez

The Oral Criminal Court in San Antonio has sentenced former UDI mayor of Algarrobo, José Luis Yáñez, to 10 years in prison for embezzlement of public funds detrimental to the municipality, and to an additional 4 years for money laundering, committed between March 2022 and November 2023.

Consequently, the former mayor received a total prison sentence of 14 years, along with his former partner and ex-municipal treasurer, Belén Carrasco. Both will also face two fines: one of $2.309 billion and another—for money laundering—of 200 UTM.

The third individual involved, Sixto Carrasco (a municipal employee), was sentenced to 3 years and one day in prison, along with a fine of $1.516 billion, as an accomplice in the embezzlement, and an additional 3 years in prison and another fine of 200 UTM for money laundering.

As this report was being finalized, Radio Biobío noted that a civil lawsuit filed by the Council for Defense of the State had also been upheld, requiring all three parties involved to collectively pay $1,154,732,584 «for damages incurred in favor of the Chilean Treasury,» according to Judge Rosa Caballero.

«Pure and Unadulterated Corruption»

Following the verdict, local congresswoman Camila Rojas (Frente Amplio) remarked that «what happened in Algarrobo is pure and unadulterated corruption.»

«This was not an administrative error or a minor infraction: it was the pillaging of municipal resources by someone entrusted to protect them. While community members await solutions, the mayor used the funds of everyone as if they were his own,» the legislator criticized.

Congresswoman Rojas emphasized, «Today’s 14-year sentence for embezzlement and money laundering is the least that is appropriate, as the damage goes beyond economic: it represents a brutal blow to public trust throughout the San Antonio province.»

“There is no room for relativism or political ties here. Penalties must be served effectively, and the state must tighten oversight measures because those who steal from public office do not betray a party; they betray their community,” the parliamentarian added.

