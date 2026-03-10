Original article: Carabinero condenado por golpear con una luma en la cabeza a niña de 14 años y dejarla ciega ya está en Colina 1

Former Carabineros Officer Sentenced for Assaulting 14-Year-Old Girl, Leaving Her Blind, Begins Prison Term at Colina 1

Former Carabineros Major Luis Antonio Castillo Fernández was admitted to Colina 1 prison on March 6 to begin serving an 11-year prison sentence for the crime of unlawful coercion resulting in severe injuries. The news was reported by Piensa Prensa.

The ruling became final after the San Miguel Court of Appeals dismissed a nullity plea from the former officer’s defense, confirming the decision made by the Sixth Criminal Oral Court of Santiago.

In a unanimous verdict, the First Chamber of the appeals court—composed of judges Carmen Gloria Escanilla, Christian Carvajal Silva, and attorney Gabriela Carrasco Tobar—found no legal errors in the contested ruling.

Court of Appeals Confirms Sentence for Unlawful Coercion

In its decision, the Court stated that the grounds invoked by the defense were «manifestly poorly formalized», necessitating outright rejection of the appeal.

The court also dismissed the defense’s claim that the ruling lacked sufficient rationale, asserting that the oral court’s decision includes a comprehensive presentation of the evidence submitted during the trial.

According to the resolution, the analysis of the ruling indicates that it encompasses all necessary reflections, motivations, and evidentiary evaluations, thoroughly examining the evidence and testimonies presented during the hearing.

The Assault That Left a 14-Year-Old Girl Blind

The initial ruling, upheld by the appeals court, established beyond a reasonable doubt how the events transpired.

According to the sentence, during the social unrest on November 21, 2019, at around 4:30 PM, at the intersection of José Miguel Carrera Avenue and Ossa Avenue in the La Cisterna commune, the then police officer struck a 14-year-old girl.

The court determined that the officer, acting in the exercise of his duties and unjustifiably against police protocols, proceeded to hit the minor in the frontal region of the skull, in the right eye, and in the torso.

As a result of the assault, the victim sustained retinal concussion, Berlin edema, and traumatic uveitis, injuries that led to permanent legal blindness, according to the diagnosis from Hospital del Salvador.

With the rejection of the nullity plea and the sentencing of the convicted to Colina 1, the ruling is now fully enforceable, marking the commencement of the actual prison term.