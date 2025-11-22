Former Minister Mario Marcel Joins Jeannette Jara’s Economic Team Ahead of Election Runoff

Original article: Exministro Mario Marcel se integra al equipo económico de Jeannette Jara

Mario Marcel Joins Jeannette Jara’s Campaign Team

Presidential candidate Jeannette Jara announced on Saturday the addition of former Finance Minister Mario Marcel and economist Carlos Ominami to her economic team. The announcement was made during a press conference at the Hotel Fundador, following a strategic meeting with her campaign team. Jara highlighted that Marcel’s return, after a period away from public life, strengthens the technical foundation of her proposal, as reported by Radio Cooperativa.

Regarding Marcel’s role, the candidate noted, “The entire team of economists here is providing support to this economic team, including Mario Marcel, to offer expert opinions for the Chile to come”, emphasized Diario UChile.

She clarified that while her team already has a strong program, the integration of these prominent figures aims to enhance the efficiency of their efforts as they approach the 2025 election runoff.

During the same event, Jara addressed the recent controversy surrounding U.S. Ambassador Brandon Judd’s comments, which criticized President Boric and hinted at potential support for José Antonio Kast’s candidacy. In response, the official candidate firmly rejected any form of external interference, labeling such actions as inappropriate and asserting that “That is not acceptable. Each country deserves respect, and every nation should choose based on its sovereignty”.

To conclude, Jeannette Jara made a strong case for national sovereignty, clearly stating her position on international relations. “My country is a sovereign nation, and I will maintain positive relations with everyone, but Chile deserves respect”, she emphasized, wrapping up a day that combined strengthening her team with a definitive stance against foreign influences.