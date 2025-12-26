Former Police Officer Linked to Bolsonaro Captured in Paraguay After Escaping Custody

Original article: Capturan en Paraguay a expolicía aliado de Bolsonaro que estaba prófugo: Debe cumplir condena de 24 años por golpista

This Friday, former police officer Silvinei Vasques (pictured) was captured and arrested in Paraguay. He is an ally of former President Jair Bolsonaro and had been on the run after being sentenced to nearly 25 years in prison for his involvement in the attempted coup against the current president, Lula Da Silva.

Vasques, who was the former director of the Federal Highway Police (PRF), was under house arrest when he reportedly cut off his electronic ankle monitor and fled by car to Paraguay, according to Brazilian media reports.

His arrest was confirmed by Paraguayan immigration authorities as well as Andrei Rodrigues, the director of Brazil’s Federal Police (PF). Rodrigues detailed that Vasques arrived at Asunción International Airport with a Paraguayan passport intending to travel to El Salvador.

The National Directorate of Migrations in Paraguay stated that Vasques «sought to evade immigration controls by impersonating a Paraguayan citizen.»

The DNM detected and intercepted Silvinei Vasques (50), former director of Brazil’s Highway Police, at Silvio Pettirossi International Airport, who attempted to bypass immigration controls by impersonating the identity of a Paraguayan citizen. pic.twitter.com/khTwPBNmDK — Migraciones Paraguay (@MigracionesPY) December 26, 2025

