Former Police Officer Linked to Bolsonaro Captured in Paraguay After Escaping Custody

Original article: Capturan en Paraguay a expolicía aliado de Bolsonaro que estaba prófugo: Debe cumplir condena de 24 años por golpista This Friday, former police officer Silvinei Vasques (pictured) was captured and arrested in Paraguay

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Capturan en Paraguay a expolicía aliado de Bolsonaro que estaba prófugo: Debe cumplir condena de 24 años por golpista

This Friday, former police officer Silvinei Vasques (pictured) was captured and arrested in Paraguay. He is an ally of former President Jair Bolsonaro and had been on the run after being sentenced to nearly 25 years in prison for his involvement in the attempted coup against the current president, Lula Da Silva.

Vasques, who was the former director of the Federal Highway Police (PRF), was under house arrest when he reportedly cut off his electronic ankle monitor and fled by car to Paraguay, according to Brazilian media reports.

His arrest was confirmed by Paraguayan immigration authorities as well as Andrei Rodrigues, the director of Brazil’s Federal Police (PF). Rodrigues detailed that Vasques arrived at Asunción International Airport with a Paraguayan passport intending to travel to El Salvador.

The National Directorate of Migrations in Paraguay stated that Vasques «sought to evade immigration controls by impersonating a Paraguayan citizen.»

We will continue to provide updates.

Relacionados

The Citizen

Brazilian Court Orders Arrest of Deputy Alexandre Ramagem, Fleeing to Luxury Miami Hideout After Coup Conviction

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Prison Sentence for Attempting a Coup d'État

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Protests in Peru: Police Chief Acknowledges Officer Fired the Shot That Killed Young Rapper

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Police Violence Against Four Mapuche Students: Video Highlights Excessive Use of Force

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Former Captain Toledo's Revelations Spotlight Organized Crime and Corruption in Carabineros Amid Suspicious Death

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Lawsuit Filed Over Death of Lieutenant at Pailahueque Police Station: Fatal Shooting Under Supervision Raises Concerns

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Historic Ruling: Chilean Government Ordered to Compensate $279 Million to Torture Survivors from Dictatorship

Hace 3 semanas

Two Former Chilean Army Officers Convicted for 1973 San Felipe Kidnappings and Executions of Six Detainees

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

"No Amnesty for Coup Plotters!": Brazil Mobilizes Against Law That Could Lessen Bolsonaro’s Sentence

Hace 1 semana

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano