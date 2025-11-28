Government Asks Santiago Mayor to Report on Actions Taken to Prevent Violence at Instituto Nacional after Recent Attack on Teachers

The Office of the Comptroller has sent a letter to Santiago’s mayor, Mario Desbordes (RN), in his role as the holder of Instituto Nacional, requesting details on measures taken to prevent violent incidents like the recent attack where three teachers were assaulted and doused with gasoline.

«In light of the repeated instances of violence at José Miguel Carrera National Institute, we require you to inform us of all measures taken to prevent the recurrence of such events, which have been ongoing,» states the letter shared by the Comptroller on social media, which was also sent to the Superintendent of Education, Loreto Orellana.

What Happened?

In a statement, the management of Instituto Nacional reported on the incident that occurred on the morning of November 28, confirming that three educators were attacked by masked individuals carrying incendiary devices, with whom they had previously clashed with police outside the school.

«We categorically condemn any action that puts individuals at risk and disrupts the educational process,» the administration stated in their declaration.

Story in Development

