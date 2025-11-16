Is This the End for Kast? Candidate States That If He Fails to Advance, It Will Be His Last Presidential Run

Original article: ¿Adiós Kast? Candidato asegura que de no pasar a segunda vuelta será su última candidatura presidencial

José Antonio Kast Links His Political Future to First Round Election Results

During the 2025 Elections, presidential candidate José Antonio Kast of the Republican Party presented himself with a calm demeanor while outlining crucial decisions regarding his political path. Upon arriving to cast his vote at the María Ana Mogas School in Paine, Kast expressed, «I am in the best spirits, very calm,» and urged citizens to participate respectfully, as reported by Diario UChile. He emphasized the importance of a smooth voting process, stating: «The sooner you can vote, the better. Be considerate of the election officials, who need to be respected by all of us.»

In analyzing the social climate, Kast connected the need for unity with the issues troubling the country. He remarked, «The public expects unity to address the problems affecting them. Most people will tell you they are fearful concerning drugs and narcotrafficking.» In this context, he sharply criticized the continuity of the current administration, claiming it is «not good for the country,» and noted that «the Communist Party has a very defined ideology.» Despite differences, he remained optimistic about right-wing cohesion, asserting, «What I see is that unity will occur.»

Regarding potential post-election scenarios, Kast revealed his personal decision and a dramatic declaration about his future. According to statements reported by Diario UChile, the Republican leader stated: «If I do not reach the second round – which I believe will happen – I would immediately support any alternative list different from the government’s that defines the country.» This statement clearly indicates his backing for any alternative that opposes the current administration, solidifying his stance in the political arena.

In conclusion, Kast made an announcement that could signify a turning point in his political career. He stated: «If I do not make it to the second round, this will be the last presidential election in which I participate.» Clarifying his intentions, he added that if this scenario unfolds, he would continue to support candidates «from a secondary position» and that politics «must make room for new candidates,» thus potentially setting a limit on his own presidential aspirations.