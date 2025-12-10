Jeannette Jara Highlights José Kast’s Immigration Contradictions in Final Debate

Original article: “Puerta giratoria fronteriza”: Jara expone las contradicciones de Kast sobre migración irregular en el último debate

In the lead-up to the second round of voting on December 14, Jeannette Jara from Unidad por Chile and José Kast from the Partido Republicano engaged in a particularly heated debate focused on irregular migration. During this exchange, Jara exposed Kast’s contradictions, questioning his changing positions and the absence of a clear policy direction.

The discussion began when moderators sought clarification on the status of over 330,000 migrants living irregularly in Chile. Jara reminded Kast of his varying stances in previous debates, stating:

“First, you were going to expel them, then invite them, and now you are denying them benefits”, highlighting the inconsistency in his proposals.

Kast’s retort —“All of the above now together”— escalated the tension and introduced the concept that would define the rest of the conversation regarding migration in the debate.

The «Border Rotating Door»: Jara’s Concept to Summarize Kast’s Position

Following Kast’s statement, Jara aimed to consolidate all contradictory assertions into a singular political image: “Border rotating door. That is the new proposal”, she asserted. With this phrase, the candidate conveyed that the Republican has not presented a coherent policy but rather a collection of shifting, overlapping measures lacking direction.

The clash extended beyond policy proposals. Kast continued to blame President Gabriel Boric for failing to implement a humanitarian corridor. Jara admonished the Republican to address the topic with respect:

“Have a little respect; you are speaking to me, so calm down a bit”.

Kast replied that she should direct her comments to the President, to which Jara responded:

“When you want to talk to President Boric, talk to him”.

Registration and Order: Jara’s Proposal Amidst Kast’s Ambiguity

Subsequently, Jara elaborated on her plan to address the situation of migrants without official registration. She reiterated the necessity to register those currently living irregularly, paving the way for an orderly regularization process, or, if they fail to comply, the evaluation of expulsion measures.

At this point, she also recalled that right-wing figures, such as Johannes Kaiser, had proposed similar ideas, emphasizing that this was not an isolated or improvised proposal.

Her message was direct:

“The worst thing that could happen is that we don’t know who is in charge of Chile.”

Kast, on the other hand, reaffirmed his stance regarding the Chilean-born children of irregular migrants, indicating that their parents must choose between leaving the country with them or leaving them under state custody:

“We always want to care for and protect the value of family. But when there are people who have broken the law, they have to make a decision”, he insisted.

Jara’s Critique of Kast’s Contradictions Exposes a Directionless Model

The concept of “border rotating door” encapsulated the message Jara sought to convey throughout the segment: that the Republican candidate’s stance does not represent public policy but rather a series of contradictory statements that change depending on the moment.

In this context, Jara exposed the contradictions of Kast showing that:

his proposals regarding expulsions, invitations, and restrictions lack a coherent thread;

there is no clear path for managing irregular migration;

improvisation prevails over planning.

Jara contrasted this ambiguity with her own registration proposal, presented as a fundamental state measure to address a complex phenomenon without falling into confusion or unfounded punitive rhetoric.