Lirquén Resident Blames Mining and Forestry Companies for Community Devastation: Urgent Call for Direct Support

Original article: “Esta es la responsabilidad de la minera Aclara y las forestales”: Pobladora de Lirquén denuncia que son zona de sacrificio

Lirquén in Ashes: Community Holds Extractive Industries Accountable and Demands Direct Support

In an emotional plea, a resident of Lirquén, a community severely impacted by a catastrophic fire, has called for community support to rebuild what was lost, as the area has been left in ruins by the flames. In statements captured by Radio Kurruf, the local resident placed the blame for this disaster on extractive industry companies.

«This is the responsibility of Aclara Mining, the forestry companies; this is a sacrifice zone. We’ve lost everything—lives, homes, and a community; Lirquén is 90% dead. We practically have to start from scratch,» the source remarked to the local broadcaster.

In a call for neighborhood unity, she emphasized that the responsibility for reconstruction rests with the community itself: «Who’s going to bring us back? The people of the town, with the effort of each and every Lirquenino.» Furthermore, she made a passionate appeal for direct, tangible support, distancing from political or corporate interests.

«We want help, with hands, donations. We don’t want politics, we don’t want extractive companies coming to plunder more than they already have. We need assistance and all the good energy to come, please, so we don’t end up more exhausted than we already are. Every bit of help will be greatly received,» she concluded.

The community now faces the monumental challenge of reclaiming what was lost and rebuilding their lives from the ground up.

To view the full testimony, please check out the video from Radio Kurruf.