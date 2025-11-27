Maule’s Folk Singing Celebrates Second Anniversary as Cultural Heritage of Chile

Original article: El canto campesino del Maule celebró su segundo aniversario como Patrimonio Cultural de Chile

On Saturday, November 22, the first gathering of «Natural Folk Singers» from the Maule Region took place, marking two years since the area’s folk singing was recognized as «Intangible Cultural Heritage» by the Government of Chile.

The event featured well-known folk singers including Ana Julia Rojas from Parral, Mauricia Saavedra from Sagrada Familia, Lucy Saavedra from Hualañé, Morelia Rodríguez from San Javier, Doralisa Gómez from Linares, Mila Bustos from Pelluhue, Olga Castillo from Constitución, and Lucía Parada from Longaví, all celebrated for their contributions to this traditional craft.

“A natural singer is a woman from the countryside who learned this craft from birth; we receive these teachings directly from our ancestors, who passed down the art of folk singing, the transposed guitar, and this unique style of singing,” highlighted Mauricia Saavedra, one of the singers present at the event and the advocate for this recognition from the state.

Furthermore, the Yerbas Buenas Museum, the event’s organizer, has been working since the pandemic to enhance and integrate new perspectives of the region into its operations.

“We recognized the need to revitalize our collection by incorporating oral traditions, daily life, and especially the cultural expressions of the local countryside. In this endeavor, we collaborated with Laura Villalobos and Chincolito de Chile, two prominent local artists who have broadened our perspective on Maulino singing. This gathering is largely the inevitable outcome of those ongoing efforts and seeks to highlight the singers as essential carriers of the living Maulino heritage,” stated Janina Carrasco, the museum’s director.

The recognition of Maule’s folk singing was granted on November 23, 2023, following various efforts made to the National Heritage Service. Specifically, the practice is recognized as fundamental in sustaining and constructing the Maulino identity, as well as that of the national territory.

El Ciudadano