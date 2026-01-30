Original article: Presidenta de México advierte que medidas de Trump contra Cuba podrían generar grave crisis humanitaria: «Afectaría hospitales, alimentación y otros servicios básicos»

Mexico’s President Warns Trump’s Cuba Policies Could Lead to Severe Humanitarian Crisis: «Impact on Hospitals, Food, and Essential Services»

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has urged her Foreign Secretary, Juan Ramón de la Fuente, to establish «immediate communication» with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to gain a clear understanding of the implications of the new measures announced by Donald Trump against Cuba. These measures include increased tariffs on countries that supply oil to the island, a situation that directly affects Mexico.

Sheinbaum expressed serious concerns that Trump’s decision could lead to a grave humanitarian crisis, affecting «directly hospitals, food supplies, and other basic services for the Cuban people. This situation must be avoided through respect for international law and dialogue between the parties,» she emphasized.

During a press conference on January 30, Sheinbaum highlighted Mexico’s role as one of the countries with oil contracts with Cuba, making it vulnerable to sanctions under Trump’s new tariffs.

«We need to understand the scope of these actions because we also do not want to put our country at risk in terms of tariffs,» she stated, expressing confidence that this new conflict initiated by Trump can be resolved through diplomatic means rather than confrontation.

In this context, she detailed that Mexico exports only 1.0% of its oil production to Cuba and stressed the importance of dialoguing with the U.S. government before any decisions are made, to illustrate that these measures could jeopardize the lives of many people.

«Our interest is to ensure that the Cuban people do not suffer, as lack of oil means not being able to produce electricity. Just imagine a hospital that cannot function or an intensive care unit that is inoperable,» warned Claudia Sheinbaum.

