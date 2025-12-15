Netanyahu Welcomes Kast’s Election in Chile, Aiming to Strengthen Cooperation on Security and Water Resources

Original article: «Israel espera trabajar estrechamente con usted»: Netanyahu celebró elección de Kast con el agua de Chile en la mira Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces significant scrutiny, celebrated the election of far-right candidate José Kast in Chile, emphasizing his intention to enhance collaboration on issues such as security and «water»

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: «Israel espera trabajar estrechamente con usted»: Netanyahu celebró elección de Kast con el agua de Chile en la mira

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces significant scrutiny, celebrated the election of far-right candidate José Kast in Chile, emphasizing his intention to enhance collaboration on issues such as security and «water».

«Israel looks forward to working closely with you and Chile to deepen cooperation in security, innovation, water, agriculture, and economic growth to strengthen the partnership between our two democracies,» Netanyahu stated, despite being accused of crimes against humanity against the Palestinian population in Gaza.

Netanyahu’s message followed an earlier congratulatory note from Donald Trump, who also faces considerable controversy in the U.S. related to his economic policies and ties to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“A few hours ago, I learned that in Chile, the person I supported, who was not leading in the polls, ended up winning quite easily. I am looking forward to congratulating him. I’ve heard he is an excellent person,” Trump said in a press conference, referring to Kast.

Relacionados

The Citizen

At FAO in Rome, Chile's President Boric Accuses Netanyahu of Using Hunger as a Weapon in Gaza

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Valparaíso Collaborates to Enhance Water Security and Support Smallholder Agriculture

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Netanyahu Breaks Ceasefire: Orders "Intensive and Immediate Attacks" as Rafah Comes Under Fire

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

China's Foreign Policy Towards Latin America and the Caribbean: A Path to Joint Development and New Regional Opportunities

Hace 12 horas
The Citizen

Chile's Presidential Elections 2025: Three Competing National Projects at Stake

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

MODATIMA Calls for Vigilance After Kast’s Victory: Alarm Raised Over Threats to Environmental and Social Rights

Hace 3 horas
The Citizen

Israel Halts Red Cross Visits to Palestinian Prisoners Citing State Security Concerns

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Right-Wing Leaders Unite in Quito: Jerí and Noboa to Lead Binational Cabinet Focused on Security and Border Issues

Hace 6 días
The Citizen

Israel Moves Forward with Death Penalty Legislation for Palestinians as Netanyahu's Minister Celebrates in Parliament

Hace 1 mes

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano