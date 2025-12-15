Netanyahu Welcomes Kast’s Election in Chile, Aiming to Strengthen Cooperation on Security and Water Resources

Original article: «Israel espera trabajar estrechamente con usted»: Netanyahu celebró elección de Kast con el agua de Chile en la mira

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces significant scrutiny, celebrated the election of far-right candidate José Kast in Chile, emphasizing his intention to enhance collaboration on issues such as security and «water».

«Israel looks forward to working closely with you and Chile to deepen cooperation in security, innovation, water, agriculture, and economic growth to strengthen the partnership between our two democracies,» Netanyahu stated, despite being accused of crimes against humanity against the Palestinian population in Gaza.

Congratulations President-elect @joseantoniokast on your victory.

Israel looks forward to working closely with you and Chile to deepen cooperation in security, innovation, water, agriculture and economic growth to strengthen the partnership between our two democracies. 🇮🇱🇨🇱 — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) December 15, 2025

Netanyahu’s message followed an earlier congratulatory note from Donald Trump, who also faces considerable controversy in the U.S. related to his economic policies and ties to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“A few hours ago, I learned that in Chile, the person I supported, who was not leading in the polls, ended up winning quite easily. I am looking forward to congratulating him. I’ve heard he is an excellent person,” Trump said in a press conference, referring to Kast.