New Revelations in Belarus Plot: $1.6 Million Payment from Sergio Yáber to Senator Matías Walker Exposed

BCI Bank Document Reveals $1.6 Million Transfer from Accused Yáber to Senator Walker, Reports Claim

A document from BCI Bank submitted to the prosecution has uncovered a transfer of $1,600,000 that suspended Real Estate Conservator of Puente Alto, Sergio Yáber, made to Senator Matías Walker on May 28, 2024. According to Reportea, identifying the payment proved challenging as the original bank statement only indicated «transfer of funds from another bank online,» prompting the Public Ministry to request complete details from the bank, which were subsequently provided in an Excel file on May 6.

In response to an inquiry from Reportea, Senator Walker confirmed the payment, explaining it as personal support to help finance his son’s internship in Canada. «I am friends with Sergio Yáber, and he assisted with some of the expenses I had to cover for an internship my son earned for a summer law course in Canada,» the legislator stated. However, the amount transferred by Yáber exceeded the cost of the airfare for Walker’s son, which, according to the receipt sent by the senator, amounted to $1,112,714 and was purchased two days prior to the transfer.

When questioned about the existence of other payments, Walker was adamant that there was no electoral support involved. As reported by Reportea, the legislator asserted, «I do not recall if there are other transfers during another period. But I can assure you that there were no electoral contributions whatsoever.» He emphatically denied that the payment was linked to the corruption case under investigation by the prosecution, emphasizing that he, in fact, voted in favor of charges against former ministers Vivanco and Ulloa.

This transfer directly connects a sitting parliamentarian with Sergio Yáber, a central figure in two ongoing fiscal investigations: the payment of bribes to former minister Ángela Vivanco and efforts to prevent the dismissal of his friend, former minister Antonio Ulloa. Reportea highlights that this case gains further significance as it adds to the alleged delivery of $1,700,000 Yáber purportedly made to Congressman Cristián Araya, revealed in a wiretap, thereby expanding the network of suspected financial ties between the suspended Conservator and the political sphere.