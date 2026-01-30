New York Times Reports Argentina in Advanced Talks to Accept U.S. Deportee Immigrants

Original article: New York Times asegura que Argentina recibiría a inmigrantes de otros países deportados por EEUU

U.S. government sources cited by The New York Times have reported that Argentina is in «advanced» negotiations to accept immigrants «from other countries» who are deported from the U.S.

The report indicates that Argentine Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno «personally committed to U.S. officials to sign the agreement,» which would allow the U.S. to send deported individuals to Argentina. The plan is for these individuals to then manage their flights back to their home countries from Argentine territory.

If the agreement goes through, Argentina would join other Latin American countries, including El Salvador and Ecuador, that have already signed similar pacts with the United States.

NEW: Argentina is in Advanced Talks to Become Destination for U.S. Deportations, according to two people familiar with the negotiations and U.S. government records obtained by The New York Times. with @Haleaziz

https://t.co/HJmu3ishat — Emma Bubola (@EmmaBubola) January 30, 2026

"BASURERO DE EEUU" Porque Argentina firma un acuerdo con Estados Unidos para recibir a todos los inmigrantes ilegales deportados de Estados Unidos pic.twitter.com/9ayKxbOHBd — Tendencias ARG (@porqtendenciaa) January 30, 2026

