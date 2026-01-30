New York Times Reports Argentina in Advanced Talks to Accept U.S. Deportee Immigrants

Autor: The Citizen
U.S. government sources cited by The New York Times have reported that Argentina is in «advanced» negotiations to accept immigrants «from other countries» who are deported from the U.S.

The report indicates that Argentine Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno «personally committed to U.S. officials to sign the agreement,» which would allow the U.S. to send deported individuals to Argentina. The plan is for these individuals to then manage their flights back to their home countries from Argentine territory.

If the agreement goes through, Argentina would join other Latin American countries, including El Salvador and Ecuador, that have already signed similar pacts with the United States.

We will continue to provide updates.

