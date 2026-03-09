One Day Before Leaving Office: President Boric Visits Restoration Works at the Memorial for Victims of Political Disappearances and Executions

Original article: A 1 día de dejar la Presidencia: Boric visitó obras de conservación al Memorial de Detenidos Desaparecidos y Ejecutados Políticos

One day before departing from his high office at La Moneda, President Gabriel Boric visited the General Cemetery of Recoleta to observe the restoration efforts at the Memorial for Victims of Political Disappearances and Executions.

Inaugurated in 1994, the Memorial serves as a historical monument in Chile, commemorating 3,108 victims of the civil-military dictatorship. It was the first memorial funded by the government, established following recommendations from the National Commission on Truth and Reconciliation, with contributions from artists Claudio di Girolamo, Nemesio Antúnez, and Francisco Gacitúa in its creation.

Besides honoring the memory of the victims, this space also provides funeral services related to burials and exhumations as part of judicial investigations.

Regarding the restoration works, President Boric noted, «It took a lot of effort to push this forward; in fact, we still have a few days left to finalize the last details. However, we have tightened everything because we understood how important this was, and we knew the significance of having political will to carry out such initiatives.»

He further emphasized, «This Memorial is not just the government’s doing; it has been a collaborative effort with various organizations. The design and ongoing work have always involved these groups, as has the Search Plan. Everything has been done in conjunction with them,» added the Head of State.

It is worth noting that the President announced the renovation of the Memorial during the commemoration of the International Day of the Victims of Forced Disappearances in 2024. This initiative was prompted by visible damage to the front wall, where the names of the victims are inscribed.

Furthermore, cracks and stains on the marble plaques indicated evident corrosion of the metallic elements due to moisture exposure.

It is an honor for me, as President of the Republic, to have been part of the journey and the work for truth, justice, and reparation, together with human rights organizations, with whom we today observe the progress of the restoration and renovation of the Memorial for Detained… pic.twitter.com/xiTJT1BDH3 — Gabriel Boric Font (@GabrielBoric) March 9, 2026

