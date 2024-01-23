Óscar 2024: Revisa la lista completa de nominados
Por Axel
La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas dio a conocer este martes la lista de nominados a los 96° Premios Óscar, el codiciado galardón que reconocerá a las mejores películas que se estrenaron el 2023.
El anuncio estuvo a cargo de la actriz Zazie Beetz (Joker y Deadpool 2) y el actor Jack Quaid (The Boys), quienes presentaron las categorías en dos bloques separados. Dentro de la lista destaca la sorpresiva aparición de El Conde en la categoría de Mejor Fotografía, así como la esperada nominación de La Memoria Infinita a Mejor Documental.
A continuación te dejamos la lista de los nominados a los Premios Óscar 2024:
Mejor Película
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Past Lives
- Zone of Interest
Mejor Director/Directora
- Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall
- Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
- Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
- Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest
Mejor Actor
- Bradley Cooper – Maestro
- Colman Domingo – Rustin
- Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Mejor Actriz
- Annette Bening – Nyad
- Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan – Maestro
- Emma Stone – Poor Things
Mejor actor de reparto
- Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)
- Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)
- Ryan Gosling (Barbie)
- Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)
- Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)
- Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)
- Jodie Foster (Nyad)
- America Fererra (Barbie)
Mejor Guion Adaptado
- American Fiction (Cord Jefferson)
- Barbie (Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach)
- Oppenheimer (Christopher Nolan)
- Poor Things (Tony McNamara)
- Zone of Interest (Jonathan Glazer)
Mejor Guion Original
- Anatomía de una caída
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Lives
Mejor Película Animada
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Mejor Película Extranjera
- Io Capitano (Italia)
- Perfect Days (Japón)
- La Sociedad de la Nieve (España)
- The Teacher’s Lounge (Alemania)
- The Zone of Interest (Reino Unido)
Mejor Canción Original
- “The Fire Inside” – Flamin’ Hot
- “I’m Just Ken” – Barbie
- “It Never Went Away” – American Symphony
- “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” – Killers of the Flower Moon
- “What Was I Made For?” – Barbie
Mejor Banda Sonora
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Mejor Película Documental
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- La Memoria Infinita
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol
Mejor Cortometraje Documental
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island in Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Mejor Cortometraje Animado
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Mejor Cortometraje Live-Action
- The After
- Invincible
- Knight of Fortune
- Red, White and Blue
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Mejores Efectos Visuales
- The Creator
- Godzilla Minus One
- Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
Mejor Fotografía
- El Conde
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Mejor Edición
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Mejor Diseño de Producción
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Mejor Sonido
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- La Sociedad de la Nieve
Mejor Vestuario
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
