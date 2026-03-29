Over 8 Million March in Massive Anti-Trump Protests Across the U.S. Under the Banner «No Kings»

Original article: ¡Más de 8 millones en las calles! EE.UU. vive una masiva protesta contra el autoritarismo de Trump bajo el grito «No Kings»

The «No Kings» Movement Paralyzes the United States with 3,300 Events, Setting Record Protest Numbers

More than 8 million people took to the streets on Saturday, March 28, 2026, participating in over 3,300 events nationwide, creating the largest single-day protest in U.S. history under the slogan «No Kings.»

According to Common Dreams, the organizers of the No Kings coalition and the Indivisible movement surpassed the attendance figures from the October 2025 rally, marking an unprecedented milestone in grassroots mobilization against President Donald Trump.

Congratulations to all Americans who dared to take to the streets today and publicly expressed their stance and disagreement with the actions and policies of their president. #WeSayNoKings 👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/f3UDpmsj3m — Dominik Hasek (@hasek_dominik) March 28, 2026

Minneapolis emerged as one of the hotspots of the day, with over 200,000 individuals gathering for the main rally. Reports from Common Dreams indicate that the event featured notable appearances, including Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Senator Bernie Sanders, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, actress Jane Fonda, and a performance by Bruce Springsteen, who sang «Streets of Minneapolis,» a tribute to Renee Good and Alex Pretti, two Americans who died in January during federal immigration operations in the region.

In San Francisco, thousands of activists formed a human banner on a local beach, creating a striking visual statement. According to journalist Brad Reed, the message written in the sand was clear: «Trump Must Go Now! No to ICE, No to Wars, No to Lies, No to Kings!«

WOW! Protesters in San Francisco, CA formed a MASSIVE human sign on Ocean Beach reading “Trump Must Go Now!” for No Kings Day (Video: Ryan Curry / S.F. Chronicle) pic.twitter.com/ItF7c7gvke — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) March 28, 2026

Meanwhile, in New York, tens of thousands—estimated at around 350,000 according to reports from La Jornada de México

The scope of the protests extended beyond major cities. Indivisible co-founder Leah Greenberg documented events in locations such as Arvada (Colorado), Madison (New Jersey), and St. Augustine (Florida), as well as international solidarity events in London and Madrid. Organizers emphasized in a statement reported by Common Dreams that the movement is growing «not only in size but also in reach, courage, and in the number of people who feel a part of it.»

Slogans reflected widespread rejection of both domestic and foreign policies of the administration. According to EFE Agency, protesters specifically denounced the «illegal war» initiated in Iran a month ago—which has affected fuel prices—as well as abuses by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Banners in multiple languages included phrases such as «Stop the War on Iran», «Hands Off Cuba», and «Here There Are No Kings», opposing what they see as an authoritarian drift.

Leaders present in Minneapolis emphasized that this mobilization is not an endpoint, but a turning point. Senator Bernie Sanders told the crowd that «the future of our country and the world is at stake,» urging citizens to continue resisting. Organizers have already begun announcing forums and training workshops nationwide to maintain social pressure, as reported by correspondents David Brooks and Jim Cason.

While the White House dismissed the protests as «therapy sessions» for «Trump Disorder», public opinion data reflects a growing discontent.

A survey by Fox News released the Wednesday prior to the marches revealed that 59% of Americans disapprove of the president’s management—an all-time high for his two terms, according to EFE.