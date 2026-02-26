Palestinian Community in Chile Warns of Serious Setback Amid Potential Return of Israeli Companies to FIDAE 2026

Original article: Comunidad Palestina en Chile advierte «grave retroceso» ante eventual regreso de empresas israelíes a FIDAE 2026

The Palestinian Community in Chile has raised «maximum alert» after reports suggested that the newly elected government led by José Antonio Kast might reconsider the exclusion of Israeli companies from the 2026 International Air and Space Fair (FIDAE).

In an official statement, Palestinians residing in the country described this possibility as a «concerning setback» regarding the ethical and legal standards that Chile has upheld in conflicts involving serious violations of international law.

Maurice Khamis, president of the Palestinian Community, emphasized that Chile «set a clear state precedent in 2022 by excluding Russian companies following the invasion of Ukraine. That standard of consistency was reaffirmed in 2024 concerning Israeli companies in the context of genocide in Gaza. Changing that position today would send a signal of inconsistency, severely undermining our country’s international credibility.»

In this context, Khamis recalled that this exclusion policy was initiated by President Sebastián Piñera and continued by President Gabriel Boric, «under the principle that the State of Chile cannot provide official promotion venues to military industries linked to war crimes.»

“Since 2023, the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory has not only failed to improve, but has dramatically worsened. With arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, allowing these companies to participate in an official defense fair organized by Chile is not a neutral act; it is a political decision with potential implications of complicity,” Khamis added.

Parliamentary Unity for Coherence

Concerns about maintaining this diplomatic stance have resonated in the National Congress, where lawmakers from various political backgrounds have called to uphold Chile’s tradition of defending international law.

Firstly, Deputy Andrés Longton (RN) stated that consistency should be the cornerstone of national diplomacy: «Chile’s foreign policy must be coherent and consistent over time. If our country has already established an ethical and legal standard regarding international conflicts of this gravity, it is not appropriate to apply different or discretionary criteria depending on the country involved.»

In the same vein, Senator Sergio Gahona (UDI) warned about the risks of ambiguity: «Chile’s credibility in the international arena is exactly based on the firmness and consistency of its decisions. There can be no space for double standards when it comes to conflicts that generate global condemnation due to their humanitarian impact.»

Finally, elected Deputy Jaime Bassa (FA) reaffirmed that the country’s position should remain steadfast regarding fundamental principles: «Chile has built its reputation on the basis of respect for international norms. Any decision regarding FIDAE must be evaluated with the utmost responsibility and in complete alignment with the values that the state has defended in the international community.»

A Global Context

The Palestinian Community also emphasized that the exclusion of Israeli military industries is a global trend today.

Prestigious global fairs such as Eurosatory and the Paris Air Show in France, Feindef in Spain, DSEI in the United Kingdom, and the Dubai Airshow in the United Arab Emirates have adopted similar exclusion measures in light of ongoing allegations of international crimes.

In this scenario, the organization posed a central question for the future of Chilean foreign policy: if the measure regarding Israel is reversed, will the same criterion of openness apply to Russia?

«Consistency is the cornerstone of a state’s credibility. If these reports are confirmed, we will condemn in the strongest terms a policy shift that would weaken Chile’s historical position in defense of life and international law,» concluded Maurice Khamis.

