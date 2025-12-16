President Boric Welcomes the Palestinian Community of Chile at La Moneda

Original article: Presidente Boric recibió a la Comunidad Palestina de Chile

President Gabriel Boric met with the Palestinian Community of Chile at the La Moneda Palace, during which he was greeted by the community president, Maurice Khamis, who extended Christmas greetings on behalf of the community.

During the meeting, the dire humanitarian and political situation facing the Palestinian people was discussed, and the ongoing commitment of the President and the State of Chile to uphold international law, human rights, and humanitarian law was acknowledged.

Furthermore, there was a call to enhance Chile’s diplomatic presence in Palestine by upgrading the current Representation Office to an Embassy, as a politically and diplomatically coherent response to the seriousness of the current situation and in line with Chile’s long-standing foreign policy.

Lastly, the Palestinian Community of Chile urgently requested progress on the approval and enactment of the bill prohibiting the importation of products from occupied territories, reaffirming that «Chile should not maintain trade ties with activities that violate international law and humanitarian law.»

The Citizen