PucónxPalestina Refutes Israeli Ambassador’s Claims and Accuses Him of Serious Misinformation

Original article: PucónxPalestina desmiente a embajador de Israel y acusan graves faltas a la verdad

They accuse the diplomat of distorting the reality of the conflict and offending the Chilean state with allegations of religious discrimination.

Following an interview with BioBio featuring the Israeli ambassador to Chile, Peleg Lewi, the group PucónxPalestina challenged the ambassador’s controversial statements. One spokesperson from the organization, who requested anonymity due to harassment received, described it as «extremely serious» for a foreign representative to accuse Chilean institutions and authorities of acting based on discriminatory and anti-Semitic criteria.

The group emphasized that the ambassador crossed a sensitive line by asserting that in Chile, people are penalized based on their origins rather than their offenses. Regarding this claim, the spokesperson remarked that the diplomat «directly accuses Chilean institutions of being anti-Semitic and processing Israeli citizens for being Jewish rather than for their actions,» he stated.

One of the most provocative points raised was Lewi’s questioning of the Chilean justice system, citing the case of Rotem Singer in Torres del Paine, whose guilt was confirmed by the Supreme Court. The representative noted that the ambassador «calls into question the verdicts of Chilean institutions, of the Chilean judiciary, directly stating that he is innocent and did not start the fire.»

In relation to the implementation of the peace plan in Gaza, PucónxPalestina asserted that Lewi provides information that contradicts the actions of his own government, attempting to suggest that Phase 2 has not been implemented due to external reasons, which is inaccurate: «there has been no Israeli authority expressing intentions or desires to withdraw from Gaza at this time; quite the opposite,» the spokesperson explained to El Ciudadano.

They also addressed the declaration regarding the expropriation of 200 hectares in the West Bank, where the organization criticized the diplomat’s attitude toward questions from BioBio’s press and his claims about benefits for Palestinians. The spokesperson countered this idea, stating that «the 200 expropriated hectares will not be given to Palestinians or their rightful owners; they will be administered by the State of Israel,» noting that agreements from Oslo do not confer Israel sovereignty over these lands.

The group also defended their visual campaign in Pucón, which Lewi labeled as «discriminatory,» clarifying that their stance against genocide is not a religious attack. «If you consider that signage against genocide discriminates against you, it’s because you wear the genocidal poncho, not because you feel discriminated against by your nationality or religion,» they emphasized.

Lastly, PucónxPalestina urged the Chilean community to maintain a critical perspective regarding these discourses, as «we cannot ask the ambassador to be transparent or to refrain from lying,» but they hope the general public will become more informed, concluding that they will continue collaborating with other organizations for Palestine.