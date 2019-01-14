Santiago: Army Non-Commissioned Officers Sentenced to Conditional Release for Shooting Incident at Chile-España Metro Station in October 2019

Original article: Santiago: Condena «con beneficios» para suboficiales de Ejército que dispararon a persona en el Metro Chile España en octubre de 2019

In a ruling handed down just 60 days of imprisonment, Army non-commissioned officers Pedro Pablo Cancino Cancino and Diego Ignacio Marín Sanhueza were sentenced for their roles in the completed crime of unlawful coercion, which took place in October 2019 in the Ñuñoa district.

The conditional remission grant means the convicted individuals will serve their sentences in freedom, monitored by the Gendarmería, while fulfilling certain obligations such as periodic checks by authorities.

The Events

According to the judicial bulletin, the court established, «beyond a reasonable doubt, that at approximately 7:40 PM on October 22, 2019… during an ongoing state of constitutional emergency, near the Chile-España Metro station in Ñuñoa, where social demonstrations were occurring, Pedro Felipe Ávalos Marinkovic heard gunshots from the underground of that station, prompting him to descend the access stairs alone, unarmed, and without provocation to investigate the source of the gunfire.»

«Inside the station,» the ruling continues, «specifically in the first underground level plaza, a patrol from the Chilean Army was deployed as part of its critical infrastructure protection duties, including Corporals Pedro Pablo Cancino Cancino and Diego Ignacio Marín Sanhueza, armed with 12-gauge riot shotguns.»

«Upon noticing the victim descending the stairs, and without prior warning, Pedro Pablo Cancino Cancino fired a shot from approximately 8.4 meters away, hitting him with pellets in the anterior thoracic area. As a result of the impact, the victim turned to head back up the stairs, at which point Diego Ignacio Marín Sanhueza, also without warning, fired a second shot from a distance of about 9.5 meters, striking him in the lateral and posterior thoracic area,» the verdict specifies.

As a consequence of both shots, the victim sustained chest injuries «resulting in right hemothorax, lung laceration, and hemodynamic compromise, necessitating his transfer to the Hospital del Salvador where he underwent a pleurostomy and remained hospitalized until October 28, 2019,» the judicial document states.

