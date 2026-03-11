Shooting Leaves Police Sergeant in Critical Condition After Attack in Puerto Varas

Original article: Ataque a tiros deja con muerte cerebral a sargento de Carabineros en Puerto Varas First Sergeant of Carabineros Javier Figueroa Manquemilla is in a state of brain death after being shot in the head while participating in a police operation in Puerto Varas, located in the Los Lagos Region

First Sergeant of Carabineros Javier Figueroa Manquemilla is in a state of brain death after being shot in the head while participating in a police operation in Puerto Varas, located in the Los Lagos Region.

This information was publicly confirmed by the general director of Carabineros, Marcelo Araya, who addressed the incident at a press conference held on the day before the presidential handover.

“This situation is very regrettable; we have been informed that his current condition is brain death, although he still has cardiac activity. Therefore, he is currently in the ICU at the hospital (in Puerto Montt),” Araya stated and added: “We are concerned about this situation, we are worried about his health, and we are concerned for his family, but we are also focused on locating these criminals who did not hesitate to shoot at an officer.”

Incident Concludes with Armed Attack

The incident occurred in the early morning when a police team was dispatched to investigate a report related to alcohol consumption in public spaces near the Ewaldo Klein Stadium.

Upon arrival, the officers were reportedly shot at by unidentified individuals. One of the bullets struck Sergeant Figueroa directly in the head, causing critical injuries.

After the attack, radio contact with the officer was temporarily lost, which alerted his patrol partner.

Finding the Injured Officer

A corporal who was part of the same operation approached the location where his colleague was, after not receiving any response over the radio.

At that moment, he found him gravely injured, with a bullet wound to the frontal area of his head.

Meanwhile, authorities continue to carry out measures to identify the perpetrators of the armed attack that occurred during the police operation.

