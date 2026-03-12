«Si Vas Para Chile»: Eye-Opening Documentary on Migration Crisis in Northern Chile to Hit Theaters in April

Original article: «Si vas para Chile»: Revelador documental sobre la crisis migratoria en el norte llega en abril a los cines chilenos

Following a successful run at national and international festivals, including a unique screening at the Mexico-U.S. border, the powerful documentary Si Vas Para Chile will premiere in Chile on April 9. Directed by Amilcar Infante and Sebastián González, it explores the human side of the migration crisis in northern Chile through the stories of those affected.

Produced by Amilcar Films, Pejeperro Films, and Someday Productions, the film takes viewers on an emotional journey from the Andean highlands and the Atacama Desert to the coastal cliffs and the camps in Iquique and Alto Hospicio. Its aim is to grasp the realities of displacement, violence, and the present circumstances affecting the territory through diverse narratives of human dignity amidst mobility contexts.

“Anyone who deeply understands this issue knows that there are no quick fixes; it involves tough and complex processes. The modus operandi remains the same, only the characters change,” states Amilcar Infante, one of the filmmakers behind the project.

Infante adds, “What motivated us and gave strength to bring this project to fruition was the silent commitment we developed with the people we interviewed, who opened up to share their stories in hope that someone, in the future, would listen. That is happening now.”

In a context where the implications of irregular migration to Chile are a central topic of debate, this feature film documents the initial waves of foreigners entering the country, who faced communal radicalization and border violence during anti-immigrant protests throughout 2021.

According to Sebastián González, co-director and co-writer of the documentary, “The migration conflict is more relevant than ever and is likely to escalate given the current context of war and international crisis. It is particularly important to create spaces for meeting and critical dialogue regarding migration at this time.”

International Recognition

Si Vas Para Chile had its world premiere in Canada as part of the International Competition at Hot Docs 2025, where it won the Emerging International Filmmaker Award.

The documentary was also showcased at the Biarritz Amérique Latine Festival (FBAL), where it received the IHEAL Award, and was featured in the International Documentary Film Festival of Mexico City (DocsMX), earning a Special Mention in the Our America section.

In Chile, it garnered awards at FICViña, including Best Feature Film in the National Competition, the ADG Award for Best Script, and the Héctor Ríos Award given by the Chilean Association of Cinematography.

A historical milestone occurred when the documentary was screened for the first time on the Tijuana wall at the border between Mexico and the United States, as part of the inaugural event of the Cine Sin Fronteras Festival.

Additionally, the film has been selected for Sheffield DocFest, the Sydney Film Festival, DokuFest, SANFIC, and FIDBA. Currently, it is part of the Documentary Competition at the Málaga Festival and will soon be included in the Cinelatino Rencontres de Toulouse Festival.

What Has the Critique Said?

Si Vas Para Chile has been praised for its panoramic and provocative perspective on one of the largest migration conflicts in Latin America, described as «a visceral, immersive, and observational journey» (Meer) that «channels the anger and bitterness fueling anti-immigration protests and the insecurities arising in a negligent economy that disempowers the most vulnerable» (High On Films). It has been called by Variety the «human face of the largest migration crisis in Latin America.»

Synopsis

In 2021, northern Chile marked a significant moment with the violent anti-immigrant march and the burning of tents and belongings of foreign families in Iquique. This ensemble narrative serves as a living testament to those who continue to enter the country despite the adversities, and to the residents of the area who are caught in an increasing social conflict amid the harshness of the Atacama Desert and the Andean highlands.

Watch the trailer below:

El Ciudadano