Supreme Court Upholds 17-Year Prison Sentence for Former PDI Director Héctor Espinosa for Embezzlement and Money Laundering

Original article: 17 años de presidio efectivo: Suprema confirma condena a exdirector general de la PDI Héctor Espinosa por malversación y lavado de activos

The Supreme Court has denied the annulment appeal against the ruling that sentenced former PDI General Director, Héctor Ángel Espinosa Valenzuela, to an effective prison term of 12 years for repeated offenses of embezzlement of public funds, forgery, and use of a false public instrument, along with an additional 5 years and one day for the crime of money laundering. These offenses occurred between 2015 and 2017 in Santiago.

Additionally, the court upheld the conviction of his spouse, María Magdalena Neira Cabrera, who will serve a sentence of 541 days in prison for the negligent crime of money laundering.

In a unanimous decision (case role 4-2026), the Second Chamber of the highest court included Minister Manuel Valderrama, Minister María Gajardo, Minister Juan Mera, attorney (i) Leonor Etcheberry, and attorney (i) Carlos Urquieta, dismissed claims of «substantial infringement of due process» in the contested ruling, which was issued by the 4th Criminal Trial Court of Santiago.

For the complete ruling, check here.

Read more about this case:

Héctor Espinosa, Luis Hermosilla, and the Corruption Network that Sold PDI Secrets to the Elite

All Were Partners of Luis Hermosilla: The Day Former PDI Director Héctor Espinosa Defended Andrés Chadwick in Congress

